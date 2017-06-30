logo

Wilson Bank & Trust continues 30th anniversary charity campaign

Staff Reports • Updated Jul 1, 2017 at 12:00 AM

Employees from several of Wilson Bank & Trust’s operations departments began a charitable partnership with New Leash on Life recently, presenting a $1,000 donation check to New Leash executive director Angela Chapman.

The employee teams, headquartered at two offices on Legends Drive in Lebanon, will also contribute volunteer hours to New Leash on Life this year as part of a special giving campaign celebrating Wilson Bank & Trust’s 30th anniversary. Through the ‘30 x 30 x 30’ program, 30 Wilson Bank & Trust branches and department groups plan to contribute a combined $30,000 and 900 volunteer hours to 30 different Middle Tennessee charities in 2017.

Wilson Bank & Trust, member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is one of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings. The bank currently operates 26 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties and offers a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and mobile and online banking services.

