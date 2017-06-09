Local community bank holds annual shareholders meeting

The nomination and election of nine bank directors was also ratified during the meeting, along with some other pertinent business. Two new board members – local businessman and retired general contractor Victor K. Nixon and Michael A. Moscardelli, part-owner of PFP, a local manufacturing business headquartered in Lebanon with an additional facility in Texas – were among those elected.

“Victor and Mike are community and business leaders, and their experiences and expertise will be a great benefit to shareholders of CedrStone Financial. We are delighted and honored to have them join our team,” said Nelson Steed, CedarStone Bank chairman of the board.

Moscardelli is one of two new members of the board of directors of CedarStone Bank. He is an owner of PFP, a local manufacturing business with facilities in Tennessee and Texas. Prior to his involvement with PFP, Moscardelli practiced law in Nashville for several years, focusing on mergers and acquisitions for large health care clients.

Moscardelli is active in the Wilson County community, serving on the board of the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, where he serves as vice-chair of the economic development committee. He was honored as Wilson County’s “Industrialist of the Year” in 2013 and is a graduate of Nashville’s Young Leaders Council and Leadership Wilson.

Born in Lebanon, Moscardelli is an alumnus of Lebanon High School, Miami University and the University of Tennessee College of Law, where he served as an editor of the Tennessee Law Review and the Tennessee Journal of Business Law. He and his wife, Katy, currently live in Lebanon with their two school-age daughters, Rachel and Ellen.

Nixon is also a new director of CedarStone Bank. As a resident of Lebanon, Nixon has been a successful businessman and contributor to the community, including sponsoring a Lebanon Youth Baseball team for about 25 years.

Born and raised in Hickman, Nixon graduated from Gordonsville High School. He is the oldest son of the co-owner of Nixon-Paschall General Merchandise store in Hickman.

During Nixon’s early years of working in commercial-industrial construction, he attended Cumberland College, graduated from Volunteer State Community College and attended Tennessee Technological University.

Nixon spent several years in heavy industrial construction, working for T.W. Frierson Contractors in Nashville. In 1984, he joined the construction company, W.R. Newman and Associates, eventually becoming vice president with a minority interest, until it sold. Afterwards, he returned to the project management team of T.W. Frierson Contractors

In spring 1988, Nixon founded and served as owner and president of Savik General Contractors, Inc., based in Lebanon. During the company’s active years as a commercial and industrial builder, Savik Contractors built facilities in and around the Wilson County and Middle Tennessee areas for local owners and developers and other companies from across the U.S.

Nixon’s success continued in 2005, when he became majority owner and president of Doc’s Glass Service in Gallatin, until he sold his interest and semi-retired in late 2014. Nixon has served on several nonprofit boards, including Potter’s House Ministries, Leadership Wilson and College Street Fellowship House.

CedarStone Financial Inc. is the holding company for CedarStone Bank. CedarStone Bank is a locally owned and operated community bank founded in 2004. Currently the bank has three offices in Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Donelson. For more information about the bank and services provided, visit cedarstonebank.com.