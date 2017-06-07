Wilson Bank & Trust celebrates 30 years

Additionally, each of the bank’s branches and other work group divisions will give at least 30 hours of volunteer time to charities it selects.

The celebration kicked off last month with a caravan tour of executives from Wilson Bank & Trust to area branch locations. Offices also started presenting a $1,000 check to each of their selected nonprofits.

“When we first opened our doors in 1987, we could not have imagined the day when we would celebrate 30 years of serving our community,” said CEO Randall Clemons. “Our customers are the people who brought us to this day. They have placed their trust in us and we, in turn, have worked every day to exceed their expectations. This donation we are making back to the community is our way of saying thank you to all those who have brought Wilson Bank & Trust to this very proud moment.”

Clemons was one of a group of Lebanon business leaders who founded Wilson Bank & Trust in 1987 after recognizing the need for a locally based financial institution. On Feb. 1, 1987, the first share of stock was sold, and Clemons was hired as the bank’s first employee. The first location was in a small, two-bedroom home near downtown Lebanon.

Now, 30 years later, the bank has grown to 26 full-service branch locations in eight Middle Tennessee counties with more than 105,000 customers. Most recently, the bank announced its expansion into Williamson County, and it will open its first branch in downtown Nashville on West End Avenue in the summer.

Wilson Bank & Trust remains an independent, hometown bank owned by thousands of stockholders who gather each year in Lebanon for a picnic with employees. And despite its expansion, Wilson Bank & Trust has stayed true to its core value of community service, investing hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years in area schools, charities, sports leagues and county celebrations and fairs.

“We are honored to serve Middle Tennessee and are proud to work with such a dedicated team of employees, several who have been with us for all of our 30 years,” said Clemons. “We would not be where we are without their continued dedication, not just to our business, but also to the communities we serve. The best part of this anniversary is being able to celebrate with them.”

One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, Wilson Bank & Trust currently operates 26 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties, offering a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and online banking services.