John Grant: Risky faith: following Jesus into the wilderness

It was March 8, the final week of Compassionate Hands shelters in Wilson County churches. One of our regular guests indicated she was upset, gave her phone to a friend, said she was “done with life” and drove away.

Those of us who knew this lady were worried about her stability. We had witnessed arguments, angry outbursts and medical concerns. Walking out in resignation seemed like a deeper struggle. We prayed, afraid she was suicidal.

Someone called the police, and they began to search. The temperature was dropping. Our friend did not show up for dinner at Cross Style Church.

After hours of no news, two volunteers started looking. Since they served among homeless friends all winter, they knew the places to search. Around 9 p.m., they spotted her car. She was in the car, frazzled but all right. The men helped her talk through her frustrations and convinced her to stay in the shelter through the cold night. We thanked God for keeping this lady safe and for the persistence of the two men.

Does that bring to mind any Bible stories? It makes me think of a parable Jesus told in Luke 15 about a shepherd who “goes after the lost sheep until he finds it. And when he finds it, he joyfully puts it on his shoulders and goes home. Then he calls his friends and neighbors together and says, ‘Rejoice with me; I have found my lost sheep.’”

Jesus told this story to respond to critics who accused him of spending too much time with sinners. Aren’t you glad Jesus was eager to rub elbows with people who had problems? Because the truth is, we all have problems. His life’s work involved loving, teaching and healing people in crisis. Sometimes they had created their troubles through bad choices and other times they were born into impossible predicaments. Whatever the cause, Jesus offered mercy and healing.

Jesus’ followers do the same thing. We offer mercy and healing to people in crisis. Whether it is a friend or family member or even a homeless person who is practically a stranger we love everybody. Always. We treat all people with respect, and we rejoice when we see them taking steps toward wholeness.

Unfortunately, the church has not always been known as a place of healing. Sometimes church leaders have been critical and demanding, inflicting new wounds rather than offering healing. When that happens, we have exchanged faith for religion and we have stopped acting like the good shepherd.

Church attenders fail to act like Jesus when we forget we are all lost sheep in need of rescue. Believers know how it feels to be lost and wounded, without hope and without God. And we will never forget the strong and gentle arms of Jesus scooping us up, bandaging our wounds while he carried us to safety. That memory pushes us into faithful ministry every day.

We act like the good shepherd because we know what it is like to be lost. Experiencing mercy makes us merciful. Living in the embrace of grace is what transforms a church attender into a fully committed follower of Jesus.

The two men who found the lady in her car are not perfect. None of us are. They searched because the love of Jesus had changed them.

And somehow, when we follow Jesus into places of brokenness, silly arguments fade. One of these men attends a Church of Christ, and the other is a deacon in a Baptist church. If they had met under different circumstances, they might have argued about worship styles or baptism or why “Baptist is an un-biblical name for the Lord’s church.” On a cold night with a life at stake, two men who loved Jesus showed their faith by following the good shepherd.

John Grant is a minister at College Hills Church of Christ in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.