Will McReynolds: Wedges in our society

Unfortunately, I did not always have all the tools I needed. There was a time when all I had was a double-headed axe. These axes are primarily designed for chopping and not for splitting. However, I was finally able to upgrade to a maul. It was much heavier and designed to assist in splitting wood.

Yet, there was one piece of equipment that I barely remember using. I am not sure at what point we bought a wedge, but it drastically improved my wood-splitting ability.

The wedge was used on those particularly tough pieces of wood. Some logs would split easily, but others would only spilt after some intense effort. It was on these logs the wedge became an invaluable tool.

You may be wondering why I am talking to you about splitting wood and wedges. In light of the tragic events that have taken place across America, I have been thinking a lot about wedges. A wedge is used to divide one log into two or more parts. By its nature, it divides. It has occurred to me that we have many wedges in our society.

In the wake of the killing of innocent students, it appears everyone has found someone or some organization to blame. Some are blaming guns, some are blaming the NRA, some are blaming the FBI, etc. We have no shortage of opinions on who is at fault.

I tend to believe there is enough blame to go around. America is a broken country. America is a country that is divided by a series of wedges. What I fear is these wedges have a much more sinister origin than most realize. We learn in the book of Ephesians we are engaged in a battle that is spiritual in nature, and this battle has an evil origin. Finally, be strong in the Lord and in the strength of His might.

Put on the full armor of God, so that you will be able to stand firm against the schemes of the devil. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places. Therefore, take up the full armor of God, so that you will be able to resist in the evil day and having done everything to stand firm, Ephesians 6:10-13.

We also learn in 2 Corinthians that Satan disguises himself as an angel of light. No wonder, for even Satan disguises himself as an angel of light. Therefore, it is not surprising if his servants also disguise themselves as servants of righteousness, whose end will be according to their deeds, 2 Corinthians 11:14-15. This gives us two important facts that we must always remember:

• Other people are not our enemies: People can and are often used by our real enemy, but they are pawns in a great invisible war that is transpiring in the spiritual realm. When we realize that people are not our enemy, this changes the way we view those with whom we disagree. Rather than looking at someone with frustration, anger or hate, we can look at him or her with grace and forgiveness.

• The work of the enemy is often camouflaged: We must remain watchful for the ploys of the enemy. Often, the enemy will use wedges to divide and destroy a country, a church, a family and a marriage. The wedges he uses may seem innocent or harmless, but given time it will completely divide. When a wedge has carried out its purpose, the damage can be un-repairable. Jesus said, “Any kingdom divided against itself is laid waste; and a house divided against itself falls, Luke 11:17. It has been my observation that personal opinion and desires are often used as a wedge to divide us from those we love. Do you see the enemy using wedges in your life?

May it be our aim to remove wedges from our life and be a unifying influence in our home, church, community and country.

Will McReynolds is senior pastor of West Hills Baptist Church in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher writing a column each month.