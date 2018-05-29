Church holds bi-monthly luncheon for seniors

Maggie Benson, a member at the church, helped start the luncheon after she spoke to some representatives from the Senior Citizen’s Awareness Network.

“When we first organized, I went and talked to SCAN, and I asked them what was the greatest need for the senior citizens in the community, and she said transportation and food,” said Benson.

Benson said the luncheon isn’t just for senior citizens though. Pretty much anyone is invited.

“Even if we have the people that are just hungry, they don’t have to be a senior citizen,” said Benson. “The main thing is feeding.”

Tuesday’s luncheon featured more than just food. Everyone who walked in the door received a clothespin to wear on their shirt. Anyone who was seen crossing their arms or legs got their clothespin stolen, and the person with the most clothespins at the end of the day won a prize.

The group also made time for prayer, a Bible quiz, singing and bingo, in which the winners had to call out “Jesus” instead of bingo or they wouldn’t win a prize. Pastor Raymond Burns helped keep the event organized.

The Community Fellowship Luncheon meets every two weeks at the Baird Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 19138 Central Pike in Lebanon. For more information, contact Benson at 615-559-2684.