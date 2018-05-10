New cancer support ministry also serves as Relay for Life team

In the months that followed, Pierce connected with several friends at Immanuel Baptist Church who were cancer survivors. One by one, making the connection with the courageous women deepened her desire to reach out to others to bring hope and joy through what can be a frightening time for many.

Pierce said she was fortunate during her struggle with cancer treatments to have a good support system. Friends and family supported her with cards, phone calls, meals and prayers, but she realized many people who go through the difficult time have limited support.

In early 2018, Pierce contacted Immanuel Pastor John Hunn to discuss the possibility of beginning a cancer support ministry at the church. Hunn was acquainted with Pierce’s story of survival as he himself had been a part of her support group.

With Hunn’s support and encouragement, the Hope-Joy-Light cancer support ministry became a reality. The first meeting was in March.

The support ministry is open to women in the community who are currently dealing with a diagnosis or cancer or who have survived treatments and are now cancer free. Meetings are held on the first Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church in the Owens Building, room 102-A. Through prayer, devotionals and having a place in which to share in a safe and loving environment, it is already apparent the ministry will be a great blessing to the community, Pierce said.

As an outpouring of the ministry, Hope-Joy-Light will also participate in the Wilson County Relay For Life as a fundraising team this year. The relay will be June 15 from 6 p.m. until midnight on the west lawn at the main office of Wilson Bank & Trust.

With a distinctive western theme, “Give Cancer the Boot,” it should be a fun and meaningful event for the entire family. Live music, food, vendors and inflatable activities for children will be featured.

Participation will help the American Cancer Society serve the needs of cancer patients in the community and reach out beyond with research grants and educational programs.

Anyone who would like to donate to the Hope-Joy-Light team or any other team may do so at relayforlife.org/wilsontn.