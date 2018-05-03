Church gives to miracle mission

People in Honduras live with many kinds of hardship, from military rule to poverty to gang violence, and Generation Changers Church recently raised $60,000 to give to Life Mission Ministry toward the construction of an orphanage. But the orphanage is only one part of the ministry in Honduras.

Life Mission Ministry, based out of Arizona, began 10 years ago when Omar Mena Rosales and Eric Downs were both diagnosed with terminal cancer and given 4-6 weeks to live. Though they hadn’t met in person, church friends connected them through social media and they made a plan. They decided to bless Rosales’ home village of Campomento Viejo, Olancho in Honduras with everything they owned.

“After I was in the hospital bed for almost a year I finally understood what Jesus said in Matthew about who is hungry give him food and thirsty give him something to drink and what is done to little ones is done unto me. I was finally ready to face God, and I realized there was something I was not doing with my life. I saw the faces of people as I lay there in bed, and I cried for them and I finally understood what God was calling me to do,” Rosales said.

Rosales grew up as an orphan in Honduras, experiencing many of the things he is working now to prevent.

Despite the urging of his doctor not to go, he and Downs went to Honduras and gave away all of their possessions. They spent 10 days there ministering to people. Rosales said 13 people were saved and 77 families were given food and clothes. They then returned to America to visit their doctors.

“He comes to my room running out of breath and said ‘I don’t know what happened, but you’re healed,” Rosales said. Downs received the same diagnosis of healing.

“Both being healed we understood that was God’s purpose with being sick, and from that day on we serve and give people the opportunity to serve.”

Generation Changers’ partnership with Life Mission Ministry began with missions leader Kristen Belford.

“The dream and vision for the orphanage itself was one that was born after a visit to the capital city’s dump, Teljucigalpa. There are dozens of children living in the trash dumps without homes, parents, or support.” Belford said.

Pastor Barry Smith said he decided to partner with Life Mission Ministry for two reasons.

“No. 1, we are a church with a strong emphasis on ministry to today’s generation, and we look for opportunities to make a significant impact. To put a roof over 100 children’s head, and be able to share the love and message of Jesus with them daily, really appealed to my heart,” Smith said. “Maybe even more impactful was the raw, articulate passion that Kristen possesses and the sacrifice she has made personally to see her vision become a reality. Anyone who will dedicate their life to such a purpose is someone with whom I want to partner.”

The work of Life Mission Ministry is overall community improvement.

“We facilitate everything for the churches to do the mission work with their own hands. We offer them the projects we can do for the community. The number one thing we do is evangelize,” Rosales said.

Land for the orphanage was purchased five years ago in Campomento Viejo, Rosales’ home village, and volunteers work to build it as funds are available. Overall, Rosales said the orphanage will cost $400,000, about half of which has been raised already.

“The donation from Generation Changers will help us do what normally would have taken two years. we can now do it in six months,” Rosales said. “We have been moving as we get support with small donations but not as much as this.”

In August, members of Generation Changers Church will take a trip to Honduras to paint the sections of the orphanage that are complete, give food and clothes to the people and share the message of Christ.

“The village of Campomento Viejo is a village of only a few hundred people. Over 90 percent of those people live beneath the poverty line. They are a simple people, living off of the crops they grow and the generosity of those around them. A majority of the children in that village are unable to go to school due to the expenses of the uniforms and curriculum. Our ministry has began a school that will soon be housed in the orphanage to provide a free Christian education to those in the village and in the orphanage,” Belford said.

The ministry works to reach the people who live in the trash dump as part of their main focus.

“There is a hopelessness there. Babies being carried by 6-7 year olds because their mother dropped them off in the dump after realizing she didn’t have the money to take care of them. Children being abandoned because their families have decided that they lack worth. Young girls being raped and abused because there’s no one there to protect them from the monsters that lurk in the dump at night. The people of the dump are hardly sober and always working for the next penny. Many have made make-shift houses in the piles of trash,” Belford said. “We bought a piece of land about five years ago in Omar’s home village, which is seven or eight hours away from the trash dump. The idea was to take them as far away from their poverty as possible and show them a good, Christian environment.”

Life Mission Ministry gives churches the opportunity to sponsor a project, and throughout the past 10 years it has built churches, found homes for abandoned children, given away thousands of pounds of food and clothes, thousands of eyeglasses, built basketball courts and more, according to Belford.

“To do what I’m doing is not because I put myself to it, but God did. It has been a great learning experience. You don’t have to look at your own capabilities, just look to God and let him do the rest,” Rosales said.

Generation Changers Church has campuses in Donelson and Lebanon.