Baha’is to honor young life with weekend of events

When Jordan Turner, 18, died in 2010, more than 700 people attended his memorial service, and a few of those helped to create the foundation in his memory.

Though his family traveled often and lived in many places around the world, Turner attended elementary school and high school in Mt. Juliet. He became a Mt. Juliet High School baseball star when he scored the winning run in a state semifinal playoff game in 2009 against Bartlett High School. After baseball, he picked up long-distance running and completed the 26.2-mile Nashville Country Music Marathon in three hours and 31 minutes.

“Jordan always exhibited love and kindness toward others. He tried to see the best in people. As a result of his Baha’i upbringing, he understood that all people are his brothers and sisters in the human family. This firm belief defined how he treated others – wherever he traveled in the world,” his online biography said. “We miss him with all our hearts. But for reasons we cannot grasp, God needed him for work beyond this life. It is a hard sacrifice to make for those of us who love and cherish him. But through Jordan’s example of unwavering devotion to excellence, we will do everything possible to honor his life and the precious memories he left us.”

The Jordan Turner Foundation participates in the St. Jude Nashville Marathon, this year on April 28, as a way to honor the memory of Turner. Group members also do a month of service for April, which includes community projects and taking opportunities to help others. Whoever takes part is encouraged to take a picture with a homemade sign that reads Team Jordan or the Jordan Turner Foundation with a caption of “together we are changing the world,” the group slogan.

Members of Team Jordan will prepare for the race with a spaghetti dinner and celebrate with a post-race picnic April 28 at 3 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park.

The Baha’is believe all scriptures are of equal importance because they tell of the manifestations of God, meaning important figures like Jesus Christ, Buddah and Muhammed, those who brought revolutionary teachings to humankind.

There are about 17 Baha’is currently in Wilson County and about 5 million worldwide.

Service is a large part of the Baha’i faith. Wilson County Baha’is partner with the Salvation Army to serve the homeless, participate in Sherry’s Run, the Nashville St. Jude Marathon, Special Olympics, cemetery cleanups, and the group adopted Charlie Daniels Parkway in Mt. Juliet for 10 years. They work with the Wilson County Civic League and the Market Street Community Center through the Junior Youth Spiritual Empowerment Program and other community activities.

Find out more about Team Jordan at jordanturner.org.