Brandon Davis: Excitement for the Lord

I love the excitement of Nashville, flooded with fans cheering for local teams such as the Predators, Vanderbilt Commodores and, of course, the Tennessee Titans. On April 4, passionate fans flooded lower Broadway for the unveiling of the Titans’ new uniforms. This came after celebrating Holy-Passion week, signifying the death, burial and resurrection of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Why is it that we can’t seem to muster up that type of passion for Jesus?

My wife and I are huge sports fans. She loves the Kentucky Wildcats, and I love the Arkansas Razorbacks. You can find us at sporting events standing and cheering as if there is no tomorrow. This week, reality set in for me. What has that team ever done on my behalf, for my life or for my country? Yet, I will scream my lungs out, practically lose my voice by the end of the game and for what, the love of the game?

Please listen, I am not trying to make anyone feel bad about getting excited about their favorite team, because, trust me, I am still going to be that crazy-looking fan painted up and dressed up in my team gear hollering and screaming for my team. I just want to talk with you about something on my heart. Why do we get so excited at sporting events, standing up and cheering like crazy people, yet we’re quiet and reserved in our worship?

If we can display passion for the love of the game, why can’t we display passion for the love of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ?

The core of this message is simple, passion, meaning strong and barely controllable emotion.

In Matthew 22:37-38, “Jesus replied, ‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.” This is the first and greatest commandment.”

• With all our heart: Proverbs 4:23 tells us to “Guard your heart more than anything else, because the source of your life such as love, hate, anger, pride, peace, joy, grief, jealousy and unforgiveness flows from it. Everything in the natural and spiritual realm is connected to the heart. Therefore, without a properly functioning heart, there is no healthy physical or spiritual life.

• With all your soul: Matthew 16:26 says, “For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world and forfeits his soul? Or what shall a man give in return for his soul?” It means the life of a person.

• With all your mind: 2 Corinthians 10:5 says, “We break down every thought and proud thing that puts itself up against the wisdom of God. We take hold of every thought and make it obey Christ.” Our minds are our greatest battlefield. If we can conquer the mind’s doubts, prejudices, lusts and wrong thoughts, we can grow in our passion for the Lord and love Him greatly.

Brandon Davis is senior pastor of Living Word Family Worship Center in Watertown. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.