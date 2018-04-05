Jim Kubic: Grace beyond reputation

He knew once I established a reputation for myself, it would be hard to outrun it, especially in a small town. People would automatically assume they knew who I was based on the things they knew about me, the people I associated with or even my family. My grandfather was exactly right.

We see this truth played out in Jesus’ life. After He stepped into His earthly ministry, was baptized, announced by God as His “…beloved Son” and successfully taught in the Synagogue, there were still those that couldn’t get past who He was, or at least what they thought they knew of Him. We read in Luke 4:22, “And all were speaking well of Him, and wondering at the gracious words which were falling from His lips; and they were saying, ‘Is this not Joseph’s son?’” They recognized there was something incredible about Him, something of great worth, yet they couldn’t get past who they previously knew Him to be.

Oftentimes, this is the case for us. Allow me to give you an example. My wife and I recently returned to Lebanon to plant Launchpoint Church. When I left here many years ago, I was unsaved. In fact, I was a sinner of the highest order. I had a track record as someone who should never be a pastor, a deacon, an elder or even be allowed to pass the offering plate in church.

Although they never said it to me, I often heard of people saying things like: “Isn’t that Jim? He used to – insert various things I used to do – and he – insert various things I was. There is no way he is a pastor of a church. And yet, by the empowerment of God’s Holy Spirit and His grace, here I am. I find myself echoing Paul in 1 Corinthians 15:10 when he said, “But by the grace of God, I am what I am.”

Many of you may have people speaking about you the same way. They say, “There’s no way you can be a Christian. There’s no way you can be in leadership at the church. There’s no way you are capable of being my supervisor at work. Aren’t you so-and-so’s son or daughter?” They don’t understand, or maybe don’t want to understand, by the grace and mercy of God, you’re a new creation. You aren’t who you used to be, and because of who you are now, you can outlive the legacy of who you were then.

Let me encourage you today to walk in who God created you to be. Stop living according to your track record. Because, according to the Word of God, you aren’t who you used to be. You are better. You are the son or daughter of the Most High King. You are a new creation. You are a joint heir with Christ. You have been given the wonderful ministry of reconciliation and are an ambassador of Christ. You are better than who you used to be because of Jesus Christ.

Live in the fullness of who you are now, not who you used to be. Start your new track record today, and when the critics say, “Aren’t you Joseph’s son?” live past it and recognize as Paul stated, “you are who you are because of the Grace of God.”

Jim Kubic is pastor of Launchpoint Church in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.