Round Lick Baptist Church addition complete

The Watertown congregation welcomed visitors with open arms during a ribbon cutting ceremony to showcase its recently completed addition. Church members and visitors celebrated the event with food, fellowship and fun, as students of all ages were able to enjoy their new-and-improved space to learn and grow in their faith.

J&S Construction Co., a Cookeville-based general contractor, was contracted to build a 7,100 square-foot education wing that seamlessly ties into the church’s other two existing structures. Major components of the project required demolition of two buildings and construction of the education building that consists of 13 classrooms and two restrooms.

One of the key challenges of this project was to make sure the education wing also allowed for interior ramp and stair access between the existing worship building and fellowship hall. The ramped access between the buildings ensures people of all abilities are able to easily access all parts of each facility.

The new addition also includes a large concrete patio, which provides a welcoming outdoor gathering space for everyone to enjoy.

“I would like to express my pleasure and appreciation of J&S Construction during the addition of our educational building,” said Alex Piercey, Round Lick Baptist Church’s chairman of the Arise and build committee. “Everyone that we dealt with was extremely professional and courteous and kept the building committee informed of all aspects of the project. I would highly recommend J&S Construction to anyone who has a building project coming up.”

Founded in 1803, Round Lick Baptist Church is situated in Watertown and offers ministries to members of all ages. The congregation believes the project was a vital component to its continued growth.

Founded in 1957, J&S Construction is one of Middle Tennessee’s premier privately held construction firms, providing energy-efficient general contracting, design-build and construction management services for a wide variety of markets, including commercial, health care, religious, institutional and industrial facilities.