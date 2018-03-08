Jim Kubic: Glory in the mundane

We sat for a few minutes while his wife made us breakfast, then we would begin our workday. When I say we would begin “our workday,” what I really mean to say is that I would start “my” workday. He spent most of his time on the tailgate of his truck, and because I was a skinny kid, laughed as I struggled with the work I was assigned.

The jobs he gave me seemed tedious and unnecessary. I can remember one particularly hot summer day when he told me to take a pile of lumber he had left from a recent barn build and move it “over yonder.” I had no idea where over yonder was, so I picked it up, moved it and stacked it in the general direction he was implying.

After he watched me move the entire stack, which took most of the morning, he then told me, “Not over there, Jim Bob, over yonder” and then implied a different location. He did this to me three times before he was finally satisfied I had moved it to where he wanted it moved. By the time I was finished, it was well into the evening and time to go home.

I came to hate that job. That is until one day, about halfway through the summer, my grandfather told me why he sent me to the farmer’s place to work every day. He said, “He needs your help. You don’t have anything to do; you need to learn to work, and he enjoys your company.” This changed everything. The mundane work – the work I had come to hate – served a greater purpose than menial labor. It began to have purpose.

Have you ever had a job like that? Have you ever had a job that seemed tedious and unnecessary? I bet you have. I’m sure there is someone reading this who thinks they have a job like that right now. I want to encourage you by saying you are not alone. Others, just like you, are struggling with the question, “Why am I doing this every day?” There is a man in Scripture who had a tedious job, and Christ used it for His glory and purpose.

In Luke 22:10-13, after telling His disciples to go into the city and prepare a place for Passover, the disciples asked Him a question. They asked, “Where do you want us to prepare it?” Jesus responded, “When you have entered the city, a man will meet you carrying a pitcher of water; follow him into the house that he enters. And you shall say to the owner of the house, ‘The Teacher says to you, ‘Where is the guest room in which I may eat the Passover with My disciples?’ And he will show you a large, furnished upper room; prepare it there.”

This unnamed man, carrying a pitcher of water, probably something he did every day, was forever written into the Scriptures because he was faithful with the mundane task he probably did every day. He was faithful in his work.

What would have happened if he had not been there to meet the disciples? What if he decided that morning to stay in bed as I wanted to do every day the summer I worked with the farmer? I am certain God would still have accomplished His will, but how glorious is it that He decided to use this man – a man someone may have never noticed, doing something that was so normal – to do something so wonderful.

My encouragement is we all learn to be this unnamed man. My prayer is we find a way to glorify God with our work, and in so doing, recognize that our labor probably serves a greater purpose.

Jim Kubic is pastor of Launchpoint Church in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.