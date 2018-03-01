Belita McMurry-Fite: Don’t look back

We will never be able to see our way forward if we look back at past experiences where hurt, anguish and bitterness settled. Many people have stopped the progress of their own achievements by looking back while getting caught up in negative drama, which leads to destruction. This is not God’s will for His children, nor should it be ours.

So much work is ahead of us, and we can’t afford to look back. Lives still need to be saved, evangelism boosted, laws changed and new laws implemented, unified Christian fellowships escalated and more love spread abroad. We have to keep looking toward the hills from whence cometh our help, and all of our help cometh from the Lord.

There is a danger in looking back when not handled correctly. We know this to be true when we read about Lot’s wife, who was told by God to leave the city of Sodom and Gomorrah with her husband and children and not look back. Her fleshly desires got in the way, and she looked back and turned into a pillar of salt. People of God, don’t look back. The Bible declares once we put our hands to the gospel plow and look back, we are not fit for the kingdom of God. Brothers and sisters, we’ve come too far from where we started to look back now. By all means, don’t look back.

However, there is an exception to looking back, and that’s to only to pull our brothers and sisters out of the fire and out of the hands of the enemy. When we are concerned about God’s people the way we should be, we will take the time to pull them out and move forward to greater pastures so we can all march up the King’s highway together and be blessed. This will bring joy to our Heavenly Father and joy to our souls, knowing we’ve helped someone along this journey of life. We’ve been equipped to move forward and empowered to execute God’s plan by faith.

We must tell the truth to the world that Jesus lives, and still forgives, and He’s still in the saving business. Let’s sound the alarm to warn others that Jesus is coming soon, and He’s only taking the saved and born again children of God back with Him. Oh, what a glorious time that will be. We’ll sing and shout the victory. On that day, we’ll all be glad we didn’t look back.

Bishop Belita McMurry-Fite is pastor of Heaven’s View Baptist Church in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.