Unified faith: the Baha’i belief

It is a faith characterized by a driving ideal of universal peace and a unification of all as one human family. Those of this faith do not reject other religions but instead embrace them as all part of the same story.

“To use an analogy, the scriptures of previous divine revelations are chapters in the never ending book of God’s revelation to humankind,” said Craig Turner, Public Information Officer for the Baha’is of Wilson County. “The Baha’i faith is the most recent chapter. We see no fundamental conflict among the Baha’i faith and previous revelations. The conflicts and differing interpretations and doctrines have been created by people, not by God. All people are God’s children and are members of one human family. Also, there is one God and all people who believe in God believe in the same God, though He may be called by different names.”

The Bahai’s believe that all scriptures are of equal importance because they tell of the Manifestations of God, meaning important figures like Jesus Christ, Buddah and Muhammed, those who brought revolutionary teachings to humankind.

The Baha’i faith was founded in 1844 when a young merchant by the name of Sayyed Ali-Muhammed proclaimed himself as “the Báb” or “the Gate” in Iran and began teaching about improving the position of women and kindness to the poor. He wrote many teachings before Islamic leaders viewed him as a threat and executed him in 1850. His followers were known as Babis, and it was one of them, Mírzá Husayn `Alí Núrí, who became a great teacher of the Baha’i faith. He is known as the Bahaullah, and though he spent 40 years in prison and exile, his teachings were fundamental to the faith.

Turner grew up in the Church of Christ in Crossville. He found his way to the faith in 1981 through a book called “Thief in the Night,” a book about Baha’i fulfillment of Biblical prophecy.

“So, to make a long story short, he became a Baha’i and went on to become a very well known teacher of the Baha’i faith,” Turner said. “So, after reading this book, I became a Baha’i a few days later. So, becoming a Baha’i was not a rejection of Christianity or my church, it was an affirmation of Christianity and the Church of Christ. After learning about Baha’u’llah, as a Christian, there was nothing to do except become a Baha’i.”

Service is a large part of the Baha’i faith. Wilson County Baha’is partner with the Salvation Army to serve the homeless, participate in Sherry’s Run, the Nashville St. Jude Marathon, Special Olympics, cemetery clean-ups, and the group adopted Charlie Daniels Parkway in Mt. Juliet for 10 years. They work with the Civic League and the Market Street Community Center through the Junior Youth Spiritual Empowerment Program and other community activities.

A Baha’i worship service is called the Nineteen Day Feast. Held every 19 days, it consists of a devotional with reading of prayers, music and the reading of Baha’i scriptures and scriptures from other faiths followed by fellowship and refreshments. Turner said the feast in Wilson County rotates to different homes since there is no Baha’i Center locally.

Nashville does have a Baha’i center, and Turner said members from all over Middle Tennessee will gather there for a variety of things.

“We go there a lot, especially for Sunday School,” Turner said.

A few major holy days in the Baha’i faith include the birth of Baha’u’llah, the birth of the Bab, the Baha’i New Year Naw Ruz, Ayyam-i-Ha, Ridvan and the Day of the Covenant. Turner said these holy days are observed locally.

Baha’is also gather for devotionals, children’s classes, study groups and junior youth programs.

“There are study groups worldwide,” Turner said “I try to participate in a study group as much as possible. There is a group that just started at our home called Reflections on the Life of the Spirit. Interestingly enough, most people who participate in Baha’i study groups worldwide are not Baha’is. Even many tutors of Baha’i study groups are not Baha’is. This is known as community building or outreach to the wider community.”

There are three obligatory daily prayers for Baha’is, morning, noon and evening. Turner said he will say at least one each day and study scripture. Individual spiritual renewal is just as important to Baha’is as community service. There is no clergy within the faith, and unity among all is a driving principle.

Turner said there are 17 Baha’is in Wilson County, about 660 in Nashville, 2,000 in Tennessee, 90,000 in the United States of America and about 5 million worldwide.