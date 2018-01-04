Super Sunday upcoming at Immanuel Baptist Church

Hagen will speak at a men and boy’s breakfast Feb. 4 at 7 a.m. in the church’s Life Center. He will also speak at the 8:30 a.m. celebration worship service in the sanctuary and the 11 a.m. gathering worship service in the Life Center. There will also be an 11 a.m. homecoming worship service in the sanctuary.

Hagen coached for 33 years total, 11 in the NFL with the Jets, with stints with the Cleveland Browns and North Carolina. He served as a graduate assistant, working with wide receivers, at Notre Dame.

He is currently the director of Fellowship of Christian Athletes in Franklin. He wrote four books and started a ministry while coaching called “Never Flinch” for coaches and athletes.

Hagan is a 1983 graduate of California Lutheran University with a bachelor’s degree in business. He and his wife, Amy, have been married for 26 years. The couple has four children, two of whom are students at Liberty University.

For more information, visit immanuelbaptist.com.