Church Calendar

Dec. 31

Lebanon First Presbyterian Church

The Sunday schedule will be modified at Lebanon First Presbyterian Church. The separate contemporary and traditional services will not meet. There will be a combined service for all at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary, and the two services will resume Jan. 7. The Wednesday evening fellowship meal will resume Jan. 10.

New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church

Pastor Paul Hancock’s message Sunday will be “Simeon and Anna” based on Luke 2:22-40 at New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Worship begins at 10 a.m. at New Hope Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 7845 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon. The Christmas cantata will be at 5 p.m. For more information, visit newhopecpchurch.com or call 615-449-7020.

Mt. Juliet First Baptist Church

Interim Pastor Mark Dance will continue his message series from 1 Samuel on Sunday at Mt. Juliet First Baptist Church at 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Service times are 8:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. For more information, visit fbcmj.org or call the church office at 615-754-2525.

Corinth Church of Christ

Sunday’s lesson in the “In the New Year, Be…” series at Corinth Church of Christ will discuss the five principles that will help someone live a happier life. Bible study is Sunday at 9 a.m., worship is at 10 a.m. at Corinth Church of Christ at 2205 Corinth Road in Mt. Juliet. Visit the church on Facebook @corinthcoc and Twitter @church_corinth.

Mount Olivet Baptist Church

Advent continues Sunday in the 10 a.m. service at Mount Olivet Baptist Church. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m. with worship services at 10 a.m. at Mount Olivet Baptist Church at 7463 Hickory Ridge Road in Mt. Juliet. The children and youth will present the music and drama, “Christmas. Where. When. And Why.” On Sunday evening, discipleship training begins at 5 p.m. A Christmas Eve candlelight service and Lord’s Supper will take place. For more information, contact the church at 615-444-2390, mobc@mtolivetbaptist.com or @MtOlivetBC on Twitter.

West Hills Baptist Church

Sunday school begins each week at 9:15 a.m. for all ages at West Hills Baptist Church. During the Sunday morning worship time, West Hills also provides an opportunity for preschool-age children to experience a time of activity and Bible story each week, as well as KidsWorship for school-age children. On Sunday evenings at 5 p.m., West Hills has Bible drill for children, as well as adult discipleship classes, which vary according to topic. The evening service begins at 6 p.m. in the chapel. The church is at 1240 Leeville Pike in Lebanon.

Rocky Valley Baptist Church

Worship services are each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. at Rocky Valley Baptist Church at 5745 Old Murfreesboro Road in Lebanon. Children’s church and nursery are provided during both worship hours. Lebanon native Jason Mull is the pastor.

College Hills Church of Christ

Ministers will discuss the New Year as a time of resolutions and recommitments in life in the walk of faith on Sunday at College Hills Church of Christ. Ministers will discuss resolving to carry a new view of God in 2018. A combined service will be at 10 a.m. in the auditorium.

Maple Hill Church of Christ

On Sunday, guest speaker Lane Widick will speak on “The Words of Christmas: Peace” from Philippians 4:4-7 at Maple Hill Church of Christ at 102 Maple Hill Road next to Publix. Worship service begins at 9 a.m., followed by Bible classes for all ages at 10:15 a.m.

Jan. 10

Lebanon First Church of The Nazarene

The GriefShare ministry will begin Jan. 10 and continue each Wednesday at 10 a.m. for 13 weeks at Lebanon First Church of The Nazarene at 812 N. Cumberland Ave. in Lebanon. Anyone who has experienced grief recently or in the past is invited to join the group any time during the 13-week program. The cost is $15 for the workbook, and those interested may register by calling or texting Dot Reed at 615-579-0818.

Ongoing Events

Cornerstone Baptist Church

Sunday school is each Sunday at 10 a.m., followed by worship at 11 a.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church. For more information, call 615-453-0288 or 615-237-3715.

Mishkan Lugar De Adoracion

Services are each Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Mishkan Lugar De Adoracion at 288 Trousdale Ferry Pike in Lebanon. There are also youth services. The pastors are Franklin and Blanca Mejia. For more information, call 615-487-4240.

Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church

Sunday school starts at 9:45 a.m. with worship and children’s church at 8:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. each Sunday at Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 522 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. Youth Bible study for seventh through 12th grades begins at 5 p.m. with Bible study at 6 p.m. On Wednesdays, youth meet at the church at 7 p.m., and adults meet in community groups at the church and in host homes with varying meeting times. The senior pastor is Kevin Medlin, youth minister is Kevin Twilla and music leader is Gerald Patton. For more information, call 615-444-7453 or visit lebanoncpchurch.org.

Gladeville United Methodist Church

Heritage worship begins at 8 a.m. with intersect worship at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday at Gladeville United Methodist Church at 8770 Stewarts Ferry Pike in Gladeville. Bob Jared is pastor. For more information, call 615-444-0566 or visit gladevilleumc.org.

Leeville United Methodist Church

Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m. and Bill Owens will deliver sermons each Sunday at 10:45 a.m. at Leeville United Methodist Church at 7019 Hickory Ridge Road off Highway 109.

Mending Fences Cowboy Church

A cowboy church in Lebanon, Mending Fences Cowboy Church meets each Sunday at 10 a.m. at 1081 East Old Laguardo Road, near the intersection of State Route 109 and Highway 70. For more information, call 615-268-2716.

LaGuardo Christian Methodist Episcopal Church

Services start each Sunday at 8 a.m. at LaGuardo Christian Methodist Episcopal Church at 306 Woods Ferry Road in the LaGuardo community.

Hobson Pike Baptist Church

Worship services begin Sunday with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Hobson Pike Baptist Church at 3525 Hobson Pike just off S. Mt. Juliet Road. Seth Rone serves as pastor.

Love’s Way Community Church

Pastor Johan McGregor will bring a message Sunday at 10 a.m. at Love’s Way Community Church. Love’s Way offers meaningful worship, ushering in the presence of God, singing mainly contemporary Christian worship music and a mix of traditional hymns from time to time. Children’s ministry is available. Love’s Way meets at its new location at 310 Coles Ferry Pike. Call 615-453-5777 or visit loveswaycommunitychurch.com for more information.

Westland United Methodist Church

On Sunday, Pastor Tim Palmer will bring the message. Praise service begins Sunday at 8:30 a.m. at Westland United Methodist Church at 110 Dawson Lane in Lebanon, followed by Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. and a traditional service at 10:30 a.m.

First Baptist Church in Lebanon

Worship services will begin Sunday at 10 a.m. at Lebanon First Baptist Church. All services will be in the church sanctuary at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. More information is available at fbclebanon.org or by calling 615-444-3330.

First Presbyterian Church

First Presbyterian Church, a Christian center of worship in Lebanon since 1910, will meet Sunday for a contemporary service in the chapel at 8:45 a.m. and a traditional service in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Sunday school classes meet at 9:45 a.m. for all ages. Members are reminded to bring items for the Timberline ministry. Communion is celebrated the first Sunday of each month. For more information, call the church at 615-444-1360 or visit fpclebanon.org.

Tuckers Crossroads United Methodist Church

Adult coffee and fellowship, along with Sunday school for children, begin Sunday at 9:45 a.m. at Tuckers Crossroads United Methodist Church. Worship service will be at 10:45 a.m.

West Haven Baptist Church

Sunday school begins at 8:45 a.m. with worship at 10 a.m. at West Haven Baptist Church. The prayer team meets each Sunday at 8:25 a.m. in the sanctuary for a time of prayer and reflection. Worship includes music, fellowship for all and children’s worship. The church is at 5860 Lebanon Road in Lebanon. Call 615-613-4202 or the prayer line at 615-547-7729 for more information. Services are on Charter Channel 6 Sundays at 5 p.m. Visit westhavenbaptistchurch.com for more information.

Unity Church

Pastor Kenneth Bowen will present a message Sunday at 11 a.m. Also, hear Bowen live on WANT 98.9 with “Call on God today” each Sunday morning from 9:30-10 a.m. for gospel music. The church is at 222 Cainsville Road in Lebanon. Call 615-202-8451 for more information.

Grace Bible Church

Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Bible Church at 255 Franklin Road in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-449-4156.

Immanuel Baptist Church

Services will be Sunday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Lebanon. Celebration Worship will be at 8:30 a.m. in the sanctuary with Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. At 11 a.m., the Gathering Worship will be in the Life Center with Homecoming Worship in the sanctuary at Immanuel Baptist Church at 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon.

Lost and Found Church

The Sunday morning service times at Lost and Found Church at 215 McGregor St. in Lebanon have changed. Sunday school begins at 9:45 a.m. and worship service begins at 11 a.m.

Episcopal Church of the Epiphany

The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany will celebrate the Eucharist on Sunday. Christian education begins at 9:15 and 10:30 a.m. The Rev. Kira Schlesinger will lead worship. The church is at 1500 Hickory Ridge Road, at the corner of Hartmann Drive and Hickory Ridge Road, in Lebanon.

First United Methodist Church

Worship services with the Rev. Michael Potts, senior pastor, will be Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary at First United Methodist Church in Lebanon. Sunday school is at 9:45 a.m. Visit lebanonfumc.com to read what Methodist Christians believe. Watch YouTube videos of the sermons or read printed sermons on the website as well. The church observes communion every first and third Sunday. The church is at 415 W. Main Street in Lebanon. Call the church office at 615-444-3315.

First Presbyterian Church

First Presbyterian Church of Lebanon disciples’ class meets Mondays at 6 p.m. in the chapel for a time of intense Bible study.

Responding 12-Step Recovery

Responding 12-Step Recovery meetings will be each Monday at 7 p.m. The 12-step recovery program is Bible based and takes the traditional 12 steps of Alcoholics Anonymous and looks at a biblical view of true recovery through the word of God. For meeting location and more information, call Robert at 615-559-2867.

Covenant Fellowship Church of the Nazarene

A free weekly divorce care seminar and support group designed to help divorced men and women will be Mondays from 6:30-8 p.m. through Nov. 14 at Covenant Fellowship Church of the Nazarene at 101 Faulkner Lane in Mt. Juliet. Those who attend will receive practical information that will help them deal with the challenges of divorce and gain hope for the future. For more information, call 615-758-7001.

West Hills Baptist Church

Mid-week Bible studies and prayer meeting, as well as children’s classes and activities, are Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at West Hills Baptist Church. The youth meet at 6:35 p.m. for a time of Bible study, fellowship, activity and missions education. West Hills Baptist Church offers many education opportunities each week, including Precept Bible study and missions work. The church is at 1240 Leeville Pike in Lebanon.

Leeville United Methodist Church

Wednesday night Bible study begins at 6:30 p.m. at Leeville United Methodist Church at 7019 Hickory Ridge Road.

Mount Olivet Baptist Church

Family fellowship meal is each Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Mount Olivet Baptist Church at 7463 Hickory Ridge Road in Mt. Juliet. The cost is $5 per person or $15 per family. Reservations are encouraged by calling the church at 615-444-2390. The first meal is free. Children, youth and adult activities follow the meal. Email the church at mobc@mtolivetbaptist.com. Mount Olivet offers a food pantry and coat closet each third Wednesday of the month. For more information, contact the church at 615-444-2390, mobc@mtolivetbaptist.com or @MtOlivetBC on Twitter.

Lebanon First Baptist Church

Free adult English language classes will continue each Wednesday at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Lebanon. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call 615-443-7375.

First United Methodist Church

Support for Survivors meets each Monday at 2 p.m. in the Joy Classroom at Lebanon First United Methodist Church at 415 W. Main St. in Lebanon. It’s a group for anyone who has lost a love one or any type of loss. Call the church at 615-444-3315 to attend.

Missing Rib ministry

The Missing Rib ministry — a new ministry for widowers — will meet the first and third Thursdays of each month at 7 p.m. at The Roast Coffee House at 216 S. Maple St. in Lebanon. Call Steve Wheeley at 615-513-9062 for more information.

Life Church

A free fitness class will be held each Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Life Church at 3688 Hwy. 109 in Lebanon in the youth center. The class is for all ages and fitness levels. For more information, email info@lifechurchfamily.com.

Disciples Class

Disciples class meets each Monday at 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Lebanon for intense Bible study.

Knitting Group

A knitting group meets each Tuesday at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Lebanon to make items for the Veterans Affairs Hospital and Project Joy.

Food ministry

From the Heart: A Blessed Hope Food Ministry Inc. will provide free meals every Thursday beginning Nov. 7 from 5-8 p.m. at Bairds Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 19138 Central Pike, Lebanon.

Unity of Music City

Welcome to Unity of Music City, a Center for Spiritual Transformation. This Center exists to support your desire for spiritual growth and positive change. Join us on Sundays at 11 a.m. and expect an incredible experience of great music, friendly people, a welcoming atmosphere and Truth taught with warmth, humor and clarity. For more information, please check out our website: http://www.unityofmusiccity.com/. Call 615-847-7480. Unity of Music City, 4319 Saundersvile Rd, Old Hickory.

A Course in Miracles

A Course In Miracles: The Course’s understanding of forgiveness as the road to inner peace and the remembrance of God is unique among world spiritualities, and we hope that this will help you decide whether the spiritual path of A Course in Miracles is for you. Classes meet each Sunday at 9:45. Unity Music City, 4319 Saundersville Rd, Old Hickory. 615-847-7480.

Job seekers

College Hills Church of Christ is hosting Job Seekers, a ministry that helps the unemployed and underemployed. The ministry is available every Monday from 6-7 p.m. Contact the church at 444-9502 for more information.

The Gospel Project

First Baptist Church Lebanon is offering The Gospel Project, a multigenerational Bible study for children, students and adults. The curriculum examines the breadth of the Bible. The Bible study is offered each Sunday at 8:45 a.m. For more information call 444-3330 or visit www.fbclebanon.org.

First United Methodist Church Women’s Bible Study

Women’s Bible Study: Sunday Nights, Beth Moore study “When Godly People Do Ungodly Things” from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome.

First United Methodist Church Monday morning Bible Study

Monday Morning Women’s Bible Study - 9-11 a.m. - A study of James. All are welcome.

Food Pantry

Mt. Olivet Baptist Church has a food pantry available for those that have a need. It will be open the third Wednesday night of each month from 5-6:30 p.m. and is for all Wilson County residents. Please call 444-2390 with any questions.

West Hills Baptist Church Women’s Bible Study

Women’s Bible study will be each Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at West Hills Baptist Church. The group is studying the book of Jonah. All are welcome.

First United Methodist Church clubs

Piecemakers Quilt Club meets on the second Thursday of each month at First United Methodist Church. Call 497-4262 for more information. Knitting & Prayer Shawl Ministry meets every Wednesday morning at 9:30 in the Craft Room of the Family Life Center. Sit n Stitchers meet every Saturday from 9-11 am in the Craft Room of the Family Life Center. Call 443-2354 or 444-1182 for more information. Everyone is welcome to worship and all activities.

Monthly Reiki Healing Circle

The Reiki Academy at New Life Spiritual Center in the home of Rev. Krista Kaine, and Reiki Master, Teacher Davidlee Slate is held from 6-10 p.m. at New Life Spiritual Center, 318 Estate Drive, home of Rev. Krista Kaine in Mt. Juliet. If questions: email newlifespiritualcenter@yahoo.com or phone 615-212-9881. Or visit Facebook: New Life Spiritual Center - Mt. Juliet.

Weekly Meditation Group

A weekly meditation group will be held on Wednesdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at 318 Estate Drive, home of Rev. Krista Kaine (New Life Spiritual Center) in Mt. Juliet. Love Offering accepted. If questions: email newlifespiritualcenter@yahoo.com or phone 615-212-9881. You can also visit Facebook: New Life Spiritual Center - Mt. Juliet.

Overcomers Bible Study

Brother Leonard Diebold is teaching a Bible class each Tuesday morning in the chapel of Joseph’s Storehouse from 9-10 a.m. Join the group as they search God’s word to discover how to walk in faith. Classes are held at Joseph’s Storehouse, 1960 S. E. Tater Peeler Rd., Lebanon. Call 615-453-5777 for more information or visit loveoneanotherembassy.com.

Love Television Ministry

Love Television Ministry is produced by Love One Another Embassy under the direction of Pastor Bob Evans. Love Television broadcasts Christian television programs from the Middle Tennessee area. Presently they are sharing information about Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry, as well as other local ministries. The Love Television programs can be seen on cable channel 6 Sunday at 7:30 a.m., and again on Tuesday and Thursday at 7p.m. The CTN broadcast time is Sunday at 4 p.m. For information, call 615-453-5777 or visit loveoneanotherembassy.com.

Women’s Exercise Group

A women’s exercise group meets each Thursday at 6 p.m., using the “Body Gospel” by Beach Body as a workout program, at West Haven Baptist Church at 5860 Lebanon Road in Lebanon. Call 615-613-4202 or visit westhavenbaptistchurch.com.

G.R.O.W. at Westland United Methodist Church

G.R.O.W. will be held Wednesday nights beginning at 5:30 p.m. with fellowship dinner. At 6:15 p.m., adult small groups, youth ministry, children’s ministry and music ministry will meet.

Tutoring Ministry

Westland United Methodist Church will hold weekly tutoring meetings Tuesday nights. They will be held at WUMC from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Praise Team and Choir Rehearsal

Westland United Methodist Church will hold weekly praise team rehearsal at 6:15 p.m., and chancel choir rehearsal at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights.

Youth Group

Westland United Methodist youth group will meet Sunday nights at 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.