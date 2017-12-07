Mt. Juliet church sends Christmas gift to all homes, businesses in city

Each household will receive a free copy of the book, “Winning With Wisdom,” written by Jim Frease and published by Joy Church.

Frease, the senior pastor at Joy Church, shared why Joy Church sent the book to everyone in the community.

“I recently heard a statistic that more people take their lives during the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas than all the other months of the year combined. When I heard that statistic, it really touched my heart,” Frease said. “We did not want anyone to fall through the cracks this Christmas. As a church, we wanted to give this book, ‘Winning With Wisdom,’ to every home and business in Mt. Juliet as a means of showing God’s love during this time.”

“Winning With Wisdom” is a compilation of many of the encouraging life principles taught at Joy Church. The book was printed locally and will be distributed to more than 22,700 Mt. Juliet home and business addresses by the U.S. Postal Service starting this week.

Joy Church International is a nondenominational church at 10085 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. Joy Church was founded in Mt. Juliet in 2003 with 18 members and has grown to more than 1,800 in attendance each weekend during three services. Weekend service times are Saturdays at 5 p.m. and Sundays at 11 a.m. Mid-week services and RealJoy youth ministry services are Wednesdays at 7 p.m. For more information, contact the church office at 615-773-5252 or visit joychurch.net.