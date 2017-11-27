Gladeville church continues tornado recovery

The first tornado in recorded history to hit Wilson County in November struck Gladeville and caused a steeple to fall into the church. The EF-1 tornado also partially damaged Gladeville Elementary School, nearby baseball field and other homes, businesses and structures.

Church members have held worship services and other activities at the elementary school, but some activities will return to the church this week, according to Glade Church Pastor Mark Marshall.

“All parts of the building are safe and secure with the exception of the worship center,” Marshall said in an update to church members Monday.

Marshall said all Wednesday activities would return to normal schedule, and the group would return to Gladeville Elementary School on Sunday for worship service only at 10:30 a.m.

Shuttles will run all morning from the church to the elementary school, according to Marshall.

Last week, more than 100 people, including many Glade Church members, covered Gladeville and helped with cleanup efforts.

Forecasters said the 100-yard-wide tornado had a path of 10.1 miles with estimated peak winds of 100 mph. No injures were reported.

According to NWS historical data, the tornado was the first to touch down in November since 1950 when forecasters started keeping records.

Wilson Emergency Management Agency director Joey Cooper said there were 1,100 power outages following the tornado, mainly at the Wilson-Rutherford county line. He said at the time three commercial buildings in Wilson County sustained minor damage, and three homes also had minor damage. In addition, several roads were blocked by trees and power lines.

For more update on the Glade, visit thegladechurch.org/storm-update.