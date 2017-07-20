Churches to hold back-to-school giveaway events

Generation Changers Church will hold its fourth annual We Love Lebanon Day event Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Don Fox Park.

The event provides free haircuts, school supplies, backpacks, food, games, dental screenings. The event also offers a zip line, face painting and inflatables. Everything is free at this event. Don Fox Park is located at 955 West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon.

Generation Changers Church has held the back-to-school giveaway event for four years.

The Salvation Army and various nonprofits will offer free children’s shoes at the Dewaal Shoe Giveaway on Friday, July 28 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Mary Chaffin Chapel at The Salvation Army Church, 715 Lake St. in Lebanon. Socks and underwear will also be given out. Spanish translators from Renacer Church will be available for those who need their services. Multi-cultural ministers are available to pray with families, and the Gideon’s will distribute bibles to those who want one.

In 1993, Becky Dewaal and Bertie Alligood recognized a need in the community and began finding ways to provide shoes to a few children with The Potters House Ministry located in Upton Heights.

The Potters House Ministry transitioned to The Salvation Army, who partner with the shoe drive at the same location as always, Mary Chaffin Chapel, now at the Salvation Army Church.

Through the years, other nonprofit organizations, churches, volunteers and businesses have joined the ministry.

SunTrust Bank is providing supplies and volunteers. The Wilson County Phoebe Ministry will help provide snacks, shoes and undergarments.

Volunteers are needed to help guide families, set up chairs and the shoe store for families, to pray with families during the shoe giveaway and to help where needed, in supporting tasks before, during or after the shoe giveaway. Volunteers for the event should arrive at 2 p.m. For more information about the Dewaal Shoe Giveaway, contact Jan Dewall at 615-305-5684 or fluffyhugh@juno.com, or John Dewaal at 615-394-3347 or jddewaal@bellsouth.net.

College Hills Church of Christ will offer its annual School Store on Saturday, July 29 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church, 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. School supplies, backpacks and clothing will be available. Jim and Anabelle Robinson have led the annual School Store event since it began in 1996. It has served thousands of Wilson County family over the years.

Volunteers are needed to help pack and prepare for the School Store. The packing party will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of the church.

This year, organizers want to give children the opportunity to serve, so the packing party is reserved for young volunteers. Children in first grade and younger will require parental supervision. Parents may leave children older than first grade for the packing party.

Adult volunteers are needed for the day of the School Store and to help with set up on Thursday. Volunteers are asked to use the east drive entrance near Winfree Bryant School. Those coming to receive back-to-school items from the School Store will use the regular entrance to the parking lot at the church. Volunteers will be on hand to help with directions.

The parking lot will open at 6 a.m. on the day of the event. Find more information on the School Store at collegehills.org.

Market Street Church of Christ will hold a free clothing giveaway Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m until noon at 502 E. Market St. in Lebanon.

The Journey Church will offer free back-to-school haricuts and hot dogs Sunday, July 30 from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the church, 212A Leeville Pike in Lebanon.

All giveaway events are on a first come, first serve basis. Early arrival is encouraged to ensure that all needs are covered.