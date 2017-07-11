Back-to-school shoe giveaway set for July 28

Local children in need receive a new pair of shoes, as well as socks and underwear, through the annual event.

In 1993, Becky Dewaal and Bertie Alligood recognized a need in the community and began finding ways to provide shoes to a few children with The Potters House Ministry located in Upton Heights.

Through the years, other nonprofit organizations, churches, volunteers and businesses have joined the ministry.

The Potters House Ministry transitioned to The Salvation Army, who partner with the shoe drive at the same location as always, Mary Chaffin Chapel, now at the Salvation Army Church.

Spanish translators from Renacer Church will be available for those who need their services. Multi-cultural ministers are available to pray with families, and the Gideon’s will distribute bibles to those who want one.

SunTrust Bank is providing supplies and volunteers. The Wilson County Phoebe Ministry will help provide snacks, shoes and undergarments.

Last year, about 375 pairs of new shoes, as well as socks and underwear, were given to local children in need. This year, organizers anticipate 450 will be given.

Organizers hope to raise funds for those needs, and First Baptist Church in Lebanon has set up an account for donations under the name of Annual Dewaal Shoe Drive. All gifts are tax-deductable.

Shoes, undergarments and supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. School-aged children must have a parent or adult with them to receive one pair of tennis shoes and undergarments, as supplies last. Snacks and drinks will also be provided.

Volunteers are needed to help guide families, set up chairs and the shoe store for families, to pray with families during the shoe giveaway and to help where needed, in supporting tasks before, during or after the shoe giveaway.

Those who want to volunteer should arrive at 2 p.m., or as soon as possible, to check-in and go through orientation.

For more information, contact Jan Dewall at 615-305-5684 or fluffyhugh@juno.com, or John Dewaal at 615-394-3347 or jddewaal@bellsouth.net.