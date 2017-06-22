Songwriters night upcoming at Faith Lutheran Church

A mountain dulcimer artist from Huntsville, Ala., Hunt is known for his Christian music, a testimony to his faith journey.

Recently retired from her practice as an orthopedic surgeon in Gunnison, Colo., Chamberland turned to songwriting and singing, including an appearance at the Bluebird Café in Nashville.

Mulder was recently honored for best folk-singer-songwriter album for “Joy Wins” by Akedemia, a music industry media organization. Mulder began his career as a physician in family medicine and served in the field of hospice and palliative medicine for most of his career, including at Alive Hospice in Nashville.

No admission will be charged, but free-will donations will be accepted. Proceeds will benefit Sherry’s Run, a Lebanon organization dedicated to providing support for local cancer patients and their families. Free refreshments will be served.

Faith Lutheran Church is at 1655 W. Main St. between Dunkin’ Donuts and Bates Ford.

Call 615-449-5480 to sign up as a songwriter or for more information on the event, which is held on the fifth Friday of any month, or visit faithhere.com.