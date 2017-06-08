Jason Crabb to be in concert for the fair

Crabb is a Grammy winner and is well known as one of the most compelling voices of any genre of music. With his power, range and passion, he has moved easily among musical styles including gospel, country, pop and Southern gospel.

“We are very thankful that Bates Ford is again sponsoring our gospel concert,” said Wilson County Fair president Randall Clemons. “Tony Bates has taken our fair to another level with the quality of the concerts he sponsors each year.”

The award-winning Wilson County Fair will be Aug. 18-29 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. For more information, visit wilsoncountyfair.net or call 615-443-2626.