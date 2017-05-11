Thorne wins state oratory contest

Thorne competed against other Tennessee county contest winners. She will advance to the National Right to Life Oratory Contest to be held in Milwaukee this summer during the National Right to Life Convention. There, she will compete against other state winners from across the nation. Thorne is a junior and is home schooled.

Tennessee Right to Life works to protect human life through: education, advocacy, organization and benevolence. Wilson County chapter meetings are on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet.

For more information, visit wilsoncountyrighttolife.com.