Mt. Juliet pastor’s videos lead to Planned Parenthood donations

The letters were not a mistake. People from around the country made donations to the organization in Locke’s name following his video.

In addition to the thank-you letters, Locke said he was also sent hundreds of letters that said “some of the most vitriolic, hate-filled, mean-spirited things you could ever imagine,” along with tampons, contraceptives and sex toys.

Last week, Locke took the letters to the Planned Parenthood headquarters in Washington, D.C. to return the letters. He posted a live video of his arrival on Facebook.

“When we got here, we were immediately met at the door by their security team,” Locke said. “Maybe Planned Parenthood is following the Facebook page.”

Locke was not allowed to enter the building, but the security team brought two recycling bins, and Locke put the letters into the bins.

“They made their point with us, now we spiritually make our punch-back point to them,” Locke said.

“There has to be people willing to stand up and stand out, speak up and speak out in the day in which we live.”

Locke said he wanted to use the attention on the issue to attempt to raise more money for Right to Life, an anti-abortion organization.

Locke, whose Facebook page has more than 1 million likes, regularly posts videos in which he rants about things with which he disagrees. His past videos have included Target’s transgender bathroom policy and school districts he accused of brainwashing children with a pro-Islamic agenda.