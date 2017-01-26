Mt. Juliet Christian students deliver for Joseph’s Storehouse

“We were so happy to see the young men who showed up with their donation on behalf of their outstanding group,” Evans said. “This will go a long way to accommodate the people in our area who are struggling to put groceries on their table.”

Evans said the next food giveaway will be Jan. 28 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. for the general public.

“Hungry families from around the county are welcome to come for assistance with food, beverages and paper items, which we offer at no charge to those who qualify,” Evans said.

First-time applicants must be able to show proof of residency with a utility bill or lease, photo identification such as a driver’s license or other picture identification and proof of government assistance or household income.

Those would like to volunteer to help should arrive between 7:45-8:15 a.m. to allow for work assignments. Groups of six or more must make arrangements online or contact Janis Ayers at 615-453-5777 at least two weeks in advance to participate.

For more information about Joseph’s Storehouse, visit loaejosephsstorehouse.org. Donations may be made online or mailed to Joseph’s Storehouse Food Ministry at 1960 SE Tater Peeler Road, Lebanon, TN 37090.