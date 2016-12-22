Michael Potts: The light of hope

A ranger then lit one candle and it was amazing to watch how that single candle lit up the entire cavern.

Our world can be a very dark place. Stories of terror, war, sickness and death abound in the news. Darkness often clouds our personal lives, as well, particularly when we experience grief, heartache or trouble. We might find it difficult to see hope anywhere.

The good news about the birth of Jesus is that God hasn’t abandoned the world. Instead, in what we call the incarnation, we proclaim that Jesus serves as God’s ultimate “yes” to humanity.

One of the names given to Jesus was Emmanuel, which means “God is with us.” Because God is truly always with us, we can know that even in the darkest of times we can always find hope.

Just as a small candle lights up even the darkest of caves, so does the birth of Jesus brings light and hope to all. The gospel of John reminds us that Christ is our light that “shines in the darkness, and the darkness cannot overcome it” (John 1:5).

As one of the favorite Christmas hymn reminds us, Christ’s birth brings “a thrill of hope” in which “the weary world rejoices.”

Thanks be to God.

Michael Potts is pastor of First United Methodist Church in Lebanon. Preacher’s Corner features a new local preacher each month writing a column.