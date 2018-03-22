Tickets on sale for Moon River Music Festival

The Moon River lineup includes the Avett Brothers, the Head and the Heart, Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, Judah and The Lion, Trampled By Turtles, Margo Price, Mavis Staples, I'm With Her, The Dirty Guv'nahs, Joseph, Mandolin Orange, Penny and Sparrow, Durand Jones and the Indications, the Secret Sisters, the War and Treaty, Darlingside, the Ballroom Thieves, Caamp, Liz Vice, Boy Named Banjo and Wilder.

There is a limited allotment of general admission weekend passes starting at $99.50 plus fees.

VIP weekend passes are available for $374.50 plus fees and include:

• priority entrance lane into festival grounds.

• premium main stage viewing area.

• exclusive VIP lounge and hang area.

• exclusive restroom and bar.

• commemorative gift package.

• exclusive VIP event Friday evening.

Drew Holcomb founded Moon River in 2014 to showcase Memphis music. He recently discussed the decision to move the festival to Chattanooga.

“For the last few years, we have done exactly that, and brought people from all over the country to see Memphis and experience our incredible festival. We are very proud of what we have accomplished,” he said. “As we outgrew the stunning and historic Levitt Shell, we realized we had an opportunity to dream, and we have set our sights on expanding the original vision of Moon River.”

He said Coolidge Park in Chattanooga is the perfect location for the festival.

“Chattanooga is primed for a music festival like Moon River, and the city has opened its arms to us. It is the gateway to the Appalachian Mountains and one of the most beautiful cities in the region. Coolidge Park is right in the center of town, connected to one the world's largest pedestrian bridges, Walnut Street Bridge, overlooking the Tennessee River,” he said.

For the latest news and updates from Moon River Music Festival, visit moonriverfestival.com.