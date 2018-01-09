Eminem, Muse, The Killers to headline Bonnaroo 2018

Your #bonnaroo 2018 lineup! 🚨

Tickets on sale FRIDAY at 10am ET!

Check our website for ticket info, tips on planning, and a chance to win VIP tickets: https://t.co/BCAL5CehBc pic.twitter.com/bychepJrBW — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) January 9, 2018

The Headliners

Eminem released his ninth studio album, “Revival,” last year, which featured Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran and Alicia Keyes. The veteran rapper was one of the more outspoken musicians against President Donald Trump.

The rapper will have a busy summer with other appearances set for Coachella, Governors Ball and Boston Calling.

The Killers released their first album, “Hot Fuss,” which featured “Mr. Brightside” in 2004. The Las Vegas-based group released their latest album, “Wonderful Wonderful,” last year, and it landed at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 the week of its release.

Muse’s last album, “Drone,” was released in 2015 and debuted at No. 1 in 21 countries and earned them their first No. 1 album in the United States. The Grammy-award winning group formed in 1994 and has sold more than 20 million albums.

The group, heralded as one of the best live bands in the world, is also an American Music Award, MTV Europe Music Award and Brit Award winner.

Rock/Jam

Veteran group Rebelution will continue to showcase its 2014 album, “Count Me In,” as well as its 2016 release, “Falling into Place.”

“Count Me In” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Reggae chart, while “Falling into Place” fuses alt-rock, pop, funk, blues, dub and more.

The Revivalists are known for their mix of Southern jazz and funk, blues and warm melodies. The seven-member group from New Orleans released “Men Amongst Mountains” in 2015, which jumped to No. 1 in adult alternative and alternative radio and spent nine weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

Other artists include Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Jungle, Trombone Shorty, Spafford, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Thundercat, Mavis Staples, Amadou and Mariam, GoGo Penguin, Durand Jones and the Indications, Ikebe Shakedown, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Ron Gallo, Pond, The Spencer Lee Band, Blank Range, The War and Treaty, Jalen N’Gonda , Zeshan B, The Texas Gentlemen, Larkin Poe, The Blue Stones and Low Cut Connie

Indie/Alternative

Sturgill Simpson is known as one of music's most inspired and genre-bending artists. His three solo albums explore different elements of American music history – bluegrass, country, rock, R&B and soul. His 2016 album, "A Sailor's Guide To Earth," won an award for best country album at the 2017 Grammy awards.

Bon Iver will perform two unique sets at Bonnaroo 2018. Bon Iver released “22, A Million” in 2016, which incorporates electronic, hip-hop and uses a mix of synthetic sounds and effects.

The album received nominations for best alternative music album and best recording package at the 2017 Grammy awards.

Other artists will include alt-J, Sylvan Esso, Moon Taxi, Broken Social Scene, Jungle, Tash Sultana, Manchester Orchestra, First Aid Kit, ZHU, Kali Uchis, Billie Eilish, Daniel Caesar, ARIZONA, LANY, Sir Sly, Moses Sumney, Japanese Breakfast, Lissie, Jessie Reyez, Alex Lahey, Melvv, Knox Fortune, Lewis Capaldi, Ron Gallo, Pond, CloZee, Chase Atlantic, Everything Everything, Mikky Ekko, Justin Jay, Benny Bridges, Bayonne, Small Black, Bruno Major, Cyn, Arlie, DREAMERS, Jaira Burns, The Brummies and more.

Rap/Hip-Hop

Very few hip-hop artists have had a run like Future, who has been among music’s elite since 2012. Future followed his 2014 sophomore release, “Honest” with a string of mixtapes that featured platinum-selling songs “F*ck Up Some Commas,” “Real Sisters,” “Trap N****s,” and “March Madness.”

He followed the run up with “DS2” and “What a Time to Be Alive,” a collaborative album with Drake.

T-Pain has won two Grammy awards and has a list of hits that include “I’m Sprung,” “Up Down,” “Buy U a Drank,” and more, but the auto-tune giant and influencer continues to push the boundaries of his music.

His classics were revitalized in large part due to his NPR Tiny Desk concert, in which he performed stripped-down versions of his songs. He recently released “Oblivion,” his fifth studio album.

Other artists will include Khalid, Carnage, Brockhampton, Playboi Carti, Rich Brian, Denzel Curry, Westside Gunn and Conway, Tobi Lou, Topaz Jones and Duckwrth.

Pop and R&B

Nashville group Paramore will make the trek to Manchester after it released “After Laughter” last year. The band’s big break came in 2007 with “Riot!” The album went double platinum in the United States, spearheaded by the lead single, “Misery Business.”

The group followed the success with two more platinum albums, “Brand New Eyes” and “Paramore.”

Anderson .Paak and the Free Nationals emerged as refreshing voice in music in 2016. The Grammy-nominated Anderson .Paak dropped his sophomore album “MALIBU” in 2016 and mixes soul, blues, hip-hop, dance and more.

Anderson .Paak received a nomination for best new artist and best urban contemporary album at the 2017 Grammy awards.

Other artists will include Billie Eilish, Kali Uchis, Daniel Caesar, LANY, Gryffin, Mavis Staples, R.LUM.R, Noura Mint Seymali, Chase Atlantic, Leven Kali, FRENSHIP, Charlie Puth, Lewis Capaldi, Spencer Ludwig, Michael Blume, Kyle Dion, FLETCHER, John Splithof and Davie.

Electronic artists: Bassnectar, Kaskade, Sylvan Esso, Virtual Self, Rufus Du Sol, Chromeo, STS9, Alison Wonderland, The Glitch Mob, Gryffin, What So Not, ZHU, ARIZONA, Kayzo, Slandr, Thunder, Hippie Sabotage, Big Wild, Shiba San, FRENSHIP, Mr. Carmack, Valentino Khan, Opiuo, k?d, Chris Lake and more.

Americana and Folk artists: Sheryl Crow, Old Crow Medicine Show, First Aid Kit, Brothers Osborne, Tyler Childers, Midland, Blank Range, The War and Treaty, Chastity Brown, Southern Avenue, Lissie, Larkin Poe, Colin Elmore, Michigan Rattlers, Oliver Hazard and Jade Bird.