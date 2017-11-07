More than 350 people attend Holiday Extravaganza in first year at Expo Center

The event, previously named Ladies’ Day, featured 56 vendors and offered lunch and door prizes to all participants who bought a ticket beforehand. Men were allowed to attend this year’s event, though they weren’t in the past.

“In the past, it’s been called Ladies’ Day, but this year we opened it up, so we have some men here,” said event coordinator Mindy Simmons, “We opened it up to our whole travel program.”

In years past, when the event was held at Victory Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet, there were about 35-40 vendors, according to Simmons. The new location allowed for more vendors, as well as more attendees.

Wilson Bank & Trust, Raymond James Investment and THW Insurance Services sponsored the event.