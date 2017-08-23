Kings crowned at Wilson County Fair

Division 1 featured 2-3 year olds with 13 contestants. Division 2 featured 4-6 year olds with seven contestants. The pageant was judged based on contestants’ cuteness and personality.

Luke Kaden Allen, 3, son of Tara Allen, took first place in Division 1. Colton Thomas Shorter, 2, son of Dustin and Sara Shorter, finished first runner up. Schandler Harris, 3, son of Christi and Jamie Harris, was second runner up.

In Division 2, Deacon Martinez, 5, son of Heather and Mario Martinez, was the winner. Bryce Daniel Franklin, 6, son of Travis and Jessica Franklin, finished first runner up. Landon White, 4, son of Eric and Danielle White, was second runner up.

Wilson County Fair officials thanked Cracker Barrel Old Country Store for providing the gift baskets, Gwynn Lanius for the music and Plum Elegance for the stage décor.