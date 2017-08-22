Gallaher crowned Fairest of the Fair

Gallaher is the daughter of Dr. John and Ashlie Gallaher, of Lebanon. She was also voted Miss Congeniality by her peers in the competition.

Fair history was made as three generations have participated in the Wilson County Fairest of Fair. Anna Belle Gallaher’s grandmother, Linda Johnson, was first runner up in the pageant in 1961, and her mother, Ashlie Gallaher, was among the top 10 in the 1987 Fairest of Fair.

Betty Kelly was first runner up in the pageant. Olivia Teague, of Lebanon, was second runner up.

The young ladies this year had to compete and participate in an interview, stage introduction, evening gown competition, and each of the contestants were asked the same question on stage.

Gallaher gets the honor to represent the Wilson County Fair for the year. Gallaher also gets to go on to compete in other contests throughout the year, and the culmination will be at the Tennessee State Fair where she will represent Wilson County.

“The contestants every year usually are beautiful, smart and confident ladies, and I can really see the contestants show how much they care about the contests and how dedicated they are,” said Abigail Grace Durbin, 2016 Fairest of the Fair.