Fair to hold major events through the weekend

Events Saturday, Sunday and Monday include the Solar Eclipse Event, Oak Ridge Boys concert, Fairest of the Fair pageant, Ms. Senior Wilson County Tennessee pageant and more.

Saturday

• The Ms. Senior Wilson County Tennessee Pageant will be held at 2:30 p.m. and will feature women who “have reached the age of elegance.” Participants are 60 years and older, and the event will be held at the Wilson County Expo Center.

• Bicycle Around Wilson County will begin at 7:30 a.m. at the Empower Me Day Camp Treehouse on Peyton Road. Registration begins at 7 a.m., and entry is $30.

There are two options for the ride. The 31-mile ride takes riders on rolling hills with strong challenges. The 51-mile ride is more difficult with some steeper hills.

There will be two rest stops along the routes supplied with drinks and snacks.

• The 13 and up amateur talent show will take place at 7 p.m. at the Entertainment Stage.

• The Lego Contest will take place at 1 p.m. at the STEM Building. There is no entry fee for the contest, but contestants must pay admission for the fair and bring their own Lego, Duplo, Mega Blocks or any other compatible brand.

Contestants will have one hour to complete the entry. Prizes will be awarded to the winner of each age group.

• The arm wrestling contest will take place at 1 p.m., with pre-registration starting at 10 a.m. at the Fiddlers Grove Opry Pavilion. Competitions will be held at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., with the grand finale at 3:30 p.m. There is no entry fee.

Sunday

• The Celebrating God and Country event will take place inside the Wilson County Expo Center. Featured performers will include Milton Family Revival from 12:30-1:30 p.m.; Vantrease Singers from 1:30-2:45 p.m.; C.O.C. Acapella Choir from 3-4:30 p.m.; God Redeemed and Release the Praise from 4:30-5:45 p.m. and the Immanuel Baptist Church Choir from 6-7 p.m.

• The Antique Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. inside Fiddlers Grove. Entry fee is $15 per vehicle.

• The Rooster Crowing Contest will take place from 3-4 p.m. at the Rabbit and Poultry Barn. The person who can make the rooster’s crow the most times in one minute will win $25. There is no age limit for participants.

• The Stock Horse Show will be held at the Wilson County Exhibition Center or Building Y from noon until 3 p.m.

• The Antique, Farm Stock and Outlaw Tractor Pull will be held at the Motor Sports Arena starting at 3 p.m.

Monday

• The Wilson County Fair Solar Eclipse event will start Monday at 10 a.m., and the fair will charge half price for admission. Free eclipse glasses with admission will be given out while supplies last. A viewing site will be at the Motorsports Arena, and raffles will be held for spots on the Ferris wheel during the event.

• The Fairest of the Fair pageant will be held in the Wilson County Expo Center at 7 p.m.

• The Oak Ridge Boys will make their return to the Wilson County Fair at 7:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Exhibition Center or Building Y.

• The Rhode Island Red Head Contest will take place at 7 p.m. at the Rabbit and Poultry Barn.

The 2017 Wilson County Fair will run Aug. 18-26. Gates open Fridays at 5 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. The gate will open Sunday at noon, Monday at 10 a.m. and Tuesday-Thursday at 5 p.m.

Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and younger.

For more information on scheduled events, visit wilsoncountyfair.net.