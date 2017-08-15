Safety, eclipse headline 2017 fair

Dates, times and admission

The 2017 Wilson County Fair will run Aug. 18-26. Gates open Fridays at 5 p.m. and Saturdays at 10 a.m. The gate will open Sunday at noon, Monday at 10 a.m. and Tuesday-Thursday at 5 p.m.

Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and youunger.

There are also daily discounts, including Solar Eclipse Day on Monday, when adults tickets are half-price until 3 p.m.

For more information on admission and discounts, visit wilsoncountyfair.net.

Safety

Wilson County Fair will continue to use Amusements of America for carnival rides. Amusements of America operated the Fire Ball at the Ohio State Fair earlier this year, which malfunctioned and threw several riders from the ride and caused debris to launch from the ride, as well.

Wilson County Promotions president Randall Clemons said the group has conducted the fair’s carnival since 2008 and has an excellent record. He also noted an additional team of inspectors would be on hand as amusement rides are set up for this year’s fair.

“In addition to more inspections, no rides manufactured by the company that made the Fire Ball ride will be on site this year,” Clemons said.

“We expect and welcome stringent safety checks at all of our venues and are adding an additional layer of safety at the Wilson County Fair by utilizing an additional set of experts to monitor safety rides,” said Rob Vivona with Amusements of America.

Eclipse

The Wilson County Fair was named the official viewing site in Wilson County for the total solar eclipse Monday.

The fairgrounds will open at 10 a.m. with a special admission price of $6 until 3 p.m. Ride prices will be half price until 3 p.m. with armbands purchased before 3 p.m., which will be good the rest of the day.

The Wilson County Fair Board worked with local school systems to develop “teachable moments” to bring several programs to the new Expo Center from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

When the Wilson County Fair opens at 10 a.m., the entire fair will be open, including the rides. Attendees will be able to register for a chance to ride the Ferris wheel during the eclipse to get the best seat in Wilson County to view the eclipse.

Free viewing glasses will be given out at the gates as long as supplies last. The motorsports arena will be a special viewing location, Clemons said.

Oak Ridge Boys

Bates Ford in Lebanon will bring back the Oak Ridge Boys in concert for the second straight year Monday at 7:30 p.m. Jimmy Comer, vice president of the Wilson County Fair, said last year’s concert was the largest concert in fair history.

Longtime Oak Ridge Boys member Joe Bonsall recently shared his thoughts on the group’s performance.

“It’s a great, great fair. We’re honored to sing there. Last year was a big night for us. I think it was big night for the fair. I got a personal text from Tony Bates with Bates Ford this past year. I gave him a call and we chatted,” said Bonsall, who said the conversation led to the group’s return.

Pageants

The Wilson County Fair pageant committees announced earlier this year all pageants would be held in an air-conditioned facility this year at the Wilson County Expo Center.

Pageants will include the Baby Show, Doll Parade, King of the Fair, Fair Princess Divisions 1-4, Fairest of the Fair, Miss Senior Pageant and the Celebrating Beauty and Handsome special needs pageant.

For more information on pageant date and times, visit wilsoncountyfair.net.

School Spirit Kickoff

The annual School Spirit Kickoff will take place Aug. 23, at the Wilson County Exhibition Building or Building Y.

The middle school spirit jam will start at 6:30, followed by varsity cheer at 7:30 p.m. and varsity kickoff at 8:30 p.m.

Varsity programs will include Mt. Juliet Christian Academy, Friendship Christian School and Watertown, Lebanon, Mt. Juliet High School and Wilson Central high schools.

New events and activities

New events include a recycled garden and yard art competition, community youth rally and Christmas ornament competition.

The community youth rally will take place Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Community Stage. Hillcrest Baptist Church will play host to the event.

“Johnnie Payton has been working really hard. She had a church contact us a couple of years ago wanting to have a youth rally. That has taken a couple of years to get it to where it is now. Last year, it didn’t work out, but this year it’s going to work,” McPeak said.

Ornaments made for the Smoky Mountains Christmas Ornament Competition will go to help rebuild holiday collections, create new memories and share their love and support for wildfire victims in the Gatlinburg area.

All ornaments from the one-time contest will be donated to families affected by last year’s wildfires in Gatlinburg and Sevier County. Participants do not have to live in Wilson County.

Other new events and activities include the cornbread challenge baking contest, science, technology, engineering and math exhibits and activities and a LEGO competition in the School Building and Tennessee Hereford and Junior Hereford Association state shows.

For more information on new events, visit wilsoncountyfair.net.

Expo Center

The new Expo Center will house the competitive exhibits, which include non-perishable entries in adult home economics, fine arts, photography, stained glass, baking, farm-crop entries, school exhibits and egg contest.

The youth exhibits will now have a new home in the East-West Building, which will allow them space to grow. The flowers and roses will also have a new home in the Arnett Education Building.

“The new Expo Center will benefit the people of Wilson County during the fair as all events that will be in it will be limited to Wilson County residents,” Clemons said. “The Expo Center will also feature Hometown USA during the fair that will be an outstanding display that you don’ to want to miss.”

Derbies and pulls

The Demolition Derby will be held two nights on Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. at the Motorsports Arena.

The Super Pull will take place two nights Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Antique Farm Stock and Outlaw Tractor Pull will take place Sunday at 3 p.m.

For more information on derbies and motorsport events, visit wilsoncountyfair.net.