Wilson County Fair

Fair to feature pageants in new venue

Staff Reports • Aug 2, 2017 at 8:47 PM

Wilson County Fair officials say “Here Comes the Fun” with the addition of the Expo Center for all its pageants in air-conditioned comfort. 

The fair will offer Ms. Wilson County Senior Tennessee and Celebrating Beauty and Handsome Pageant on Aug. 19, Fairest of the Fair on Aug. 21, the Doll Parade on Aug. 22 and Aug. 24, King of the Fair on Aug. 23, the Fair Princess Revue on Aug. 23 and Aug. 25 and the Baby Show on Aug. 26,

The pageants are limited to Wilson County residents. For more information, visit wilsoncountyfair.net or call 615-443-2626.

Fair catalogs are available local banks and chambers of commerce. 

The award-winning Wilson County Fair, a showcase of the talents of Wilson County, will return Aug. 18-26 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. 

