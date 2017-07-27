Wilson County Fair to continue with Amusements of America

Amusements of America operated the Fire Ball at the fair, which malfunctioned and threw several riders from the ride and caused debris to launch from the ride, as well. Three of the injured remained in hospital in critical condition Wednesday night, authorities said at a news conference.

Wilson County Promotions president Randall Clemons said the Wilson County Fair would continue to use Amusements of America.

“The [Wilson County Fair] is very saddened about the accident at the Ohio State Fair. Amusements of America is a carnival that has been in business since 1939 and has been our carnival since 2008,” Clemons said in a statement. “They have a strong safety and inspection program. We plan to continue to work with Amusements of America to provide the safest amusement rides possible.”

Billy Costagliola, Amusements of America safety director, discussed safety at the Wilson County Fair last year after an incident at the Greene County Fair that involved Family Attraction Amusements.

Costagliola said the company, which is certified with the National Association of Amusement Ride Safety Officials, has been in business since about 1940 and takes several safety measures before, during and after any fair or carnival.

The company has a maintenance facility in South Carolina that operates year round and puts several eyes on rides, including several NAARSO certified inspectors that will be onsite during this year’s fair, Costagliola said last year.

“We not only have the state inspection, but we have a third party inspector come in and they give us a real thorough looking over,” Costagliola said last year. “Safety is our No. 1 priority. It does no good for anybody to see someone get hurt. You have to maintain and inspect.”

Costagliola said area supervisors also walk around during the fair to monitor mechanical and personal safety.

“You want to make sure guys aren’t goofing off, checking heights, closing gates, checking seatbelts and all that kind of stuff. There’s more to safety than making sure parts don’t fall off. You have to make sure it’s being operated correctly,” he said.

Burns Phillips, Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development commissioner, issued an order Thursday that prohibits all Fireball amusement devices, manufactured by KMG, from operating within the state.

The device was the one involved in a fatal accident Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair.

“After much consideration and thought, and with the safety of Tennesseans and visitors to our great state in mind, I have decided the Fireball amusement device should not operate here,” Phillips said.

The order will remain in effect until further notice. All amusement devices entering Tennessee are required to be inspected and/or re-inspected as public safety requires.

The commissioner’s order aligns with decisions made in California, Indiana and Kentucky to prohibit the Fireball device from operating at fairs in those states.

“Each and every day, safety is our top priority,” Phillips said. “I prefer to err on the side of caution in this case and eliminate the possibility of any further accidents with this particular device.”