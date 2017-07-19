Wilson County bakers should get ready for the fair

The Wilson County Fair baking contest will begin taking entries Aug. 17 from 3-6 p.m. at the Expo Center. Closed judging will begin at 6 p.m.

“We are excited this year to be featured in the new Expo Center,” said Debbie Stephens, baking contest chairman. “It will be sad leaving the East-West Building, where we have had our exhibits for many years. We look forward to seeing everyone this year in a new venue. “

This year’s winners will be displayed in the baking shop. Entrants must be at least 19 years old or older. In the past, six categories were available, including quick breads, yeast breads, cookies, pies, cakes and candy. There will first-, second- and third-place money and ribbons in each lot. There will be a grand champion awarded in each category. The grand champions will receive a ribbon and special gift.

“We are proud to announce something new this year,” Stephens said. “On Saturday, Aug. 19, there will be a Cornbread Challenge.”

All entries must be received between 11 a.m. and noon. Open judging will begin at noon. Prizes will be $100 for first, $75 for second and $50 for third.

“We appreciate Shenandoah Mills sponsoring this event,” Stephens said. “This is not just cornbread, but a creation made with cornbread mixture in the dish. Examples would be fiesta bakes, chicken pot pie, all varieties of stuffing, corn pudding, all varieties of casseroles, tamale pie, etc. We encourage everyone to come up with your own original recipe.”

All information regarding the baking contest may be found at wilsoncountyfair.net; visit competitions/food/baking and cornbread challenge.