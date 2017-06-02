Murder mystery train to be part of Watertown music festival

On the train, which travels from Nashville to Watertown and back, passengers will take part in a progressive murder mystery play performed in each car.

Once in Watertown, passengers will head over to the public square to enjoy the festival. After spending time in Watertown, passengers will board the train for the return trip with the second half of the play, and they will find out who the culprit is.

During the trip, passengers can visit dining cars to buy refreshments and a concession car to buy souvenirs. Parking is free at the boarding location, and while waiting to board the train, passengers can enjoy two operating scale model railroads in the waiting room.

Boarding begins at 2:30 p.m. at the railway museum at 220 Willow Street in Nashville, and the train departs promptly at 3 p.m. Arrival time back in Nashville will be about 9:15 p.m.

Tickets for the train range in price from $21-$75 for children younger than 12 and $32-$75 for adults. The train will run rain or shine, and there will be no refunds.

To order tickets, visit tcry.org or call 615241-0436. For group rates, contact Terry Bebout at tbebout@nerr.com or 615-479-5758.

Passengers in wheelchairs or otherwise needing accommodation should also contact Bebout.