Country Living Fair heads to Lebanon this weekend

Visitors can expect a unique shopping experience with more than 200 booths, featuring a variety of vendors selling antiques, vintage items, art, furniture, home décor and handcrafted clothing and jewelry.

Local Tennessee vendors include JBS Mercantile from Mt. Juliet, Southern Fried Design Barn from Lebanon, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream from Goodlettsville, Ruffled Linens from Nashville and Scarlett Scales Antiques from Franklin.

Among the special guests this year are Ashley and Jamin Mills, bloggers at the Handmade Home; Brandon Frohne, award-winning chef and culinary director for Holler & Dash Biscuit House; Charles Hunter III, personal chef and food blogger at the Salted Table; Denise Sabia, blogger at The Painted Home; Joanne Palmisano, award-winning interior designer and regular DIY Network contributor; Melissa Caughey with HGTV; and Cari Cuckey, star of HGTV’s “Cash & Cari.”

The editors of Country Living Magazine, which holds the event, will be on site for attendees to meet. There will also be seminars, how-to events, artisan demonstrations and music.

New this year will be make-and-take workshops, sponsored by Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Store. Attendees can pre-register and choose from a range of Make-and-Take workshops for a fee and take home their creations.

Event organizers expect to attract more than 20,000 people from across the country during the three-day event.

Fiddlers Grove General Store will be open with refreshments and working craftspeople throughout the Fiddlers Grove Historical Village.

Tickets will be available at the gate for $16 for a one-day pass and $20 for a three-day weekend pass. Children 16 and younger get in free when accompanied by an adult. Parking is free. Make-and-take workshops will be $30-$45.

The free Country Living Fair app is available on the App Store and Google Play. It contains a map, vendor list, schedule and featured talent.

The Country Living Fair takes place in locations around the country throughout the year, including in Tennessee, Georgia, Ohio and New York.

For more information, contact Stella Show Management Inc. at 866-500-FAIR, email info@stellashows.com or visit countryliving.com.