Wilson County Fair shows continued success

The Wilson County Fair is a staple in our community and in the state of Tennessee. It is a nationally recognized fair and continues to excel year after year. Not only does it set the calendars of the citizens of Wilson County, but it seems as though the whole world stops during fair time.

It is a week dedicated to fellowship and fun. With a focus on families, the Wilson County Fair always provides a safe, enjoyable environment to gather with friends and family. It is a week dedicated to highlighting accomplishments throughout our community, and not just our community as a whole.

“Our fair does a fantastic job at showing all that Wilson County has to offer but the Wilson County Fair also makes it a priority to give individuals of every lifestyle and background a chance to shine,” said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto. “The Wilson County Fair is also a week to celebrate agriculture in our community and throughout the world. Our fair’s main objective is to highlight the importance of agriculture in Wilson County.”

Though the 2016 Wilson County Fair has come and gone and the holiday season is here, the success of this year’s fair continues. Each year the Wilson County Fair attends the International Association of Fairs and Expositions contest program. This year’s contest had more than 1,468 entries judged by more than 50 industry experts. The Wilson County Fair received a total of 18 awards including:

Agriculture Awards

1st Place-Agriculture Programs Promotional Video-Jr. Goat Show Video

2nd Place-Any other Agriculture Program/ Exhibit-Watermelon Patch

3rd Place-Agriculture Program Area Beautification-Landscaping Improvements

3rd Place-Non-Fair Related Agriculture Event/Program-Spring Garden Festival

Competitive Awards

1st Place-Use of a Single Theme Throughout all Divisions- “We Want You at the Wilson County Fair” and the featured Agricultural Commodity- Watermelons

1st Place-Unique Contest- Fair Commemorative Print Contest

1st Place-Competitive Exhibit Display Photo Series-Kids Power Tractor Races

1st Place-General Display Photo Single- Flower “Bed” photo

2nd Place-Competitive Exhibit Display Method and/or Prop-New Rose Show Display

2nd Place-Create it on the Spot Contest- Watermelon Carving (Adults) and Watermelon Head Decorating (Youth)

2nd Place-Participatory Contest-Watermelon Gumball Blowing

2nd Place-New or Unique Contest to Attract Competitive Exhibitors-Gaited Mule Show

2nd Place-General Display Photo Series-Broom Making Demonstration

Communication Awards

2nd Place-Promotional/ Advertising Poster

2nd Place- Unique Advertising Specialties/ Merchandise/ Souvenirs

Sponsorship Awards

1st Place-Sponsorship Innovation

1st Place-First Time Sponsorship

2nd Place-Sponsorship

Continuity

Best of Division for Innovation in Sponsorship

“We are so proud of the accomplishments of our fair. However, none of these accomplishments would have been possible without the hard work of the Wilson County Fair Board and all of the volunteers that work continuously to make our fair the best of the best. So many people work year after year to provide the best fair experience possible and there is no way to thank each and every person enough for their contribution. Here at the County Mayor’s office, we would like to say congratulations to Wilson County Promotions and the Wilson County Fair on another job well done,” Hutto said.