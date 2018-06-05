Wilson County energy professionals receive national honors

This year’s inductees included Lynda Hogue, Carlex aftermarket distribution manager, and Lincoln Young, director of recycling and sustainability at Rockwood Recycling.

The EL75 is one of the industry’s most elite product, project and executive recognition programs. EL75 is a list of the top 75 executives in each business vertical – environmental and energy – as selected by the editorial and management team at Business Sector Media, based on applications supplied by the individual, a peer, co-worker, manager, vendor or customer.

The award-winning waste-to-energy plant, owned by the city of Lebanon, was designed and built by Aries Clean Energy in Nashville. The downdraft gasification plant received the 2017 top project of the year award from Environmental Leader. The plant uses waste wood from Carlex as fuel for the plant. Rockwood Recycling collects and prepares the feedstock for the plant. This public-private partnership prevents sending wood waste to the landfill and keeps the environment cleaner.

“Carlex and Rockwood are excellent examples of corporate sustainability stewardship,” said Gregory L. Bafalis, CEO of Aries Clean Energy. “I am pleased that we were able to nominate these two for their efforts, and now their hard work will not go unnoticed.”

“I am so proud of the leadership taken by both Lynda Hogue and Lincoln Young to lower the carbon footprint of Lebanon and Wilson County,” said Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash. “In conjunction with the gasification plant, this is another step toward our zero-landfill goal. I hope other companies will follow their lead and go green with us.”

Hogue zeroed in on finding a way to divert her company’s wood waste from the landfill and to that plant, and the Carlex results to date include:

• 515 tons of waste sent to the landfill in 2015.

• 687 tons of waste wood diverted to the Lebanon gasification plant for fuel; 42 tons sent to the landfill after recyclables are pulled out in 2016.

• 665 tons diverted and 56 tons to the landfill in 2017.

• 123 tons diverted and 5.92 tons to the landfill so far in 2018.

Young’s company entered into a public-private partnership with the city of Lebanon for the gasification plant. Since the plant was commissioned in October 2016, Rockwood Recycling has repurposed 4,300 tons of renewable materials to be used as feedstock for Lebanon’s gasification plant.

Selections for EL75 were qualitative with a heavy emphasis on project goals and achievement, as well as numeric, regarding goals for reduction, productivity, etc. More than 300 were nominated nationwide. This is the second year of the program, and it grew from 50 top executives in 2017 to 75 in 2018.

Honorees and inductees will be recognized at the Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Conference on May 15-17 in Denver. More information may be found at conference.environmentalleader.com.