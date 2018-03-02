Survey gauges resident interest in recycling

The five-question survey asks residents if they would support a recycling program and financial options that deal with the program.

City councilors discussed the recycling pilot program during a January work session and appeared split on its future.

Lebanon Public Works director Jeff Baines told the council he would prefer to know soon about the potential future of the program, which has garnered more participation in some parts of city than others. Currently, the program is in a pilot state with suggestions aimed at disbanding the pilot and program entirely or creating a full-time program in some capacity.

“At some point that decision is going to be made somewhere,” Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said during the meeting. “The landfill is filling up. Solid waste is a problem that we have to deal with on a city, county and state level. All I’m saying right now is make sure you understand that we’re not done with this decision whatever decision we make.”

Ward 1 Councilor Joey Carmack said he supports the program and believes it’s great for the city, but feasibly it doesn’t make sense to continue to the program if participation remains low.

The program started with about 140 customers and currently has more than 400 customers, however, participation remains sporadic throughout the city, with some wards doubling and tripling the number of participants than in other wards.

“The pilot program’s not supposed to last as long as this has lasted. Now, when this comes to a vote with those numbers, I’m going to vote for it. There’s a ton of people in Ward 6 who are doing it and love it,” said Councilor Rick Bell.

Bell and other councilors praised the effort of Baines and the sanitation department in spreading awareness about the program.

The Lebanon Sanitation Department picked up the single-stream recycling service after local business Green Monster decided to close its doors in May 2016.

To fill out the survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/cgpsqbf.