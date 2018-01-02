Media analyst: Tides of Trump washed over climate change

Lisa Hymas, climate and energy program director at Media Matters, a progressive media watchdog group, argued it did, and climate change is the most important story of 2017 the media failed to cover. She said it was despite the fact the United States saw an extraordinary number of devastating weather events this year.

“And they’re just the sort of thing that climate scientists have been telling us that we will see,” Hymas said. “And some media outlets are telling people that, but too many of them are not. They’re not connecting the dots between extreme weather like hurricanes and wildfires and floods to climate science.”

Hymas cited research that showed, during two weeks of hurricane coverage on eight major networks, 60 percent of stories included the word “Trump” and only 5 percent mentioned “climate change.”

Annual precipitation in Tennessee increased about 5 percent since the first half of the 20th century. Nationwide, 2017 was the most expensive wildfire season in the country’s history, after fires burned thousands of acres in East Tennessee in late 2016.

Hymas said covering climate change can be hard for journalists, because it’s a relatively slow-moving phenomenon and often feels like a faraway threat. While climate change may not cause any single hurricane to form or wildfire to break out, she said there is good science that explains the interaction between the two.

She said a series of papers was recently published in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society where researchers around the world analyzed 27 extreme weather events. They found that human-caused climate change drove 21 of those events.

“Climate change does exacerbate events. It makes them more extreme,” Hymas said. “So, I think sometimes journalists shy away from it because the science can be a little bit complicated to explain. But I would encourage the media to talk directly to scientists and let them explain the connections that they’re finding.”

Still, Hymas said she has a rosy outlook for the future of coverage. She said some media outlets did well connecting the dots during events like hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

“In some areas, coverage is gradually improving and I hope that that will continue.”

Hymas said the media is critical for shifting the public’s perspective on climate change, and the country needs to switch to a clean-energy system as soon as possible to avert its worst effects.

Hymas’s original story on climate change and the media is at theguardian.com.