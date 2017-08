The prospective bride is the granddaughter of the late Robert Martin, Virginia Martin, of Gallatin, and Thomas and Kaye Garrett, of Lebanon. She is a graduate of Watertown High School and works at Wilson County Motors.

The prospective groom is the grandson of Paul and Elaine George, of Watertown, Diane Abney, of Watertown, and Danny Vantrease, of Mt. Juliet. He is a Watertown High School graduate and works at Custom Packaging.

The wedding will take place Sept. 9 at Copper Ridge in Murfreesboro.