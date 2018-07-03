Wilson, Foster awarded Gladefest scholarships

The $500 scholarship, one for each recipient, is an annual award given to graduating seniors at Wilson Central High School who are former Gladeville Elementary School students. The scholarship is made possible by the support of Gladefest’s event sponsors, which include Sonic, Duke Realty, Manheim, Kona Ice, Permobil, Amazon and Wilson Bank & Trust.

Gladefest is a fall event that brings the Gladeville community together for family fun. Gladefest 2018 will take place Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will feature an antique car show, inflatables for children, concessions, pony rides, carnival games, a 5K run, vendor booths and more.