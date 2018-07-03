Wilson County students take part in high school girls construction summit

Bibiana Zermeno, a rising junior at Lebanon High School, and Kennedy Miller, a rising senior at Mt. Juliet High School, joined girls from 14 high schools across Davidson, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson counties at the event. Turner Construction Co.’s Nashville office played host to the event.

During the two days, the girls learned construction fundamentals as they each designed and built a concrete lamp with an Edison bulb. They discussed the roles of architects, designers, project managers and superintendents, and received insight on how they could be a part of the construction field.