School News

Cailin Stone, of Mt. Juliet, was recently initiated into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Stone was initiated at Armstrong State University.

Stone is among about 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of Marcus L. Urann, who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society, one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines.

Since its founding, 1.5 million members have been initiated into Phi Kappa Phi. Some of the organization's notable members include former President Jimmy Carter, NASA astronaut Wendy Lawrence, novelist John Grisham and YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley.

Two local students serve in Haiti

NASHVILLE – More than 20 Trevecca Nazarene University physician assistant students, including two from Wilson County, spent their spring break in Gonaives, Haiti.

The students offered wellness checks to members of the communities and ministered to the children who live in Emmanuel’s World Orphanage.

Jocelyn Benton and Alexis Sarver, both of Hermitage, took part in the trip.

This is the fifth year Trevecca physician assistant students traveled to Haiti to serve. The students also provide the funds that pay the rent and provide food, beds, clothing and a filtration system for the water for the orphanage.

Trevecca Nazarene University is a Christian university in the heart of Nashville focused on preparing students for lives of leadership and service. Founded in 1901, Trevecca is committed to holistic education, encouraging students to grow intellectually, socially, emotionally, physically and spiritually.

Schmitt named to to dean’s list at Mississippi University for Women

COLUMBUS, Miss. – Mississippi University for Women recently named Loren Schmitt, of Mt. Juliet to the dean’s list for the spring semester.

Those on the dean’s list have earned a quality-point average of 3.5 to 3.99 on a 4.0 scale.

Also known as The W, Mississippi University for Women is a public university in the heart of Columbus, Mississippi. Established in 1884, the W attracts both female and male students from around the region and around the world.

Misky receives white coat at Lincoln Memorial University ceremony

HARROGATE – Ashley Misky, of Lebanon, received a white coat at the June 16 white coat ceremony at Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Harrogate.

The white coat ceremony at LMU-DCOM is a special ceremony designed to mark a student’s entrance into the clinical rotations of their medical school training.

Misky is beginning her third-year as an osteopathic medical student at LMU-DCOM. Misky received an undergraduate degree from Tennessee Technological University and will start clinical rotations in the fall.

The first white coat ceremony was held in 1993 at Columbia University's College of Physicians and Surgeons and is now a standard ritual in institutions of both allopathic and osteopathic medical education across the country. During the ceremony, each medical student is presented and "robed" with his or her short white laboratory coat, formalizing and welcoming the student's entrance into the study of medicine.

The DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine is on the campus of Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate. LMU-DCOM is an integral part of LMU's values-based learning community, and is dedicated to preparing the next generation of osteopathic physicians to provide health care in the often-underserved region of Appalachia and beyond.

Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies.

Wilson County students named to Kennesaw State president’s list

KENNESAW, Ga. – Kennesaw State University recently named more than 3,100 students, including two from Wilson County, to the president’s list in recognition of their academic excellence during the spring semester.

Kristen Kurth, of Lebanon, and Jessica Presson, of Old Hickory, were named to the president’s list at Kennesaw State University.

To achieve the honor of president’s list, each Kennesaw State student must have satisfactorily completed at least nine semester hours with a term grade-point average of 4.0.

A leader in innovative teaching and learning, Kennesaw State University offers more than 150 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral degrees to its more than 35,000 students.