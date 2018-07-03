Coles Ferry team wins Spring Olympics

It was a close competition this year among some talented fourth- and fifth-grade students. Castle Heights and Byars Dowdy elementary schools were in the lead after the 50- and 100-yard events, but Sam Houston Elementary School snuck up and dominated with only two indoor events remaining.

Coles Ferry Elementary School was able to answer the call under pressure and hold onto its first-place title again this year after scoring the majority of the points in the long jump and jump rope competitions at the end of the day.

Students received ribbons for each event and earned points for their school team in the 50-yard and 100-yard dashes, hurdles, ½-mile run, softball throw, basketball free throws, long jump and jump rope competition.

Tammy Grow, LSSD school health coordinator, recognized the sportsmanship and athleticism of all the student athletes. She announced Sam Houston as the second place team, and Coles Ferry was presented with the first-place banner.

“A special thank you goes to all the parents who support these outstanding students,” said Grow. “They displayed excellence while competing and are examples to others on and off the field.”