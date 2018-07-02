Wilson County Schools to hold classified job fair

The school system seeks to hire crossing guards, bus drivers and monitors, educational assistants, Kids Club and Learning Center caregivers, child nutrition specialists and bus technicians.

The event will be July 17 from 2-6 p.m. at the Administrative and Training Complex at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon. Candidates who plan to attend should register at wcschools.com, by email to humanresources@wcschools.com or by phone at 615-453-4675.

Anyone who can’t make it to the job fair but still wants to apply should visit wcschools.com/domain/321 and submit an application.