Kids world graduation

Kids World Child Care No. 1 at 818 N. Cumberland St. in Lebanon held its preschool graduation ceremony May 20 at Fairview Church in Lebanon. Pictured (front row, from left) are Alexia Peralta, ZaRiyah Benford, Carson Redd, Emma Barrett, Ameerah Moore, Payton Roark, Kimberly MacDonald, Johnathan Martin, Violet Pulley, Eric Howard (middle row, from left) Chloie Frazier, Zayden Payne, Addalynn Schall, Keon Swanson, William Holden Hunter, Carsyn White, Terrance Sonny Gibbs, Lillie Wright, Braylon Osborne, Hillary Rickaway, (back row, from left) Peter Benjamin Gann, Starr Bowen, Lamonte Anderson, teachers Lindsey Williamson and Rachel Goodall, Jayden Culber, Sarah Welch and Riley Jessie.